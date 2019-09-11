Boy who used savings to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees gets surprise gift from Disney

A seven-year-old boy, who bought food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees with his savings by opting out of his birthday trip to Disney World, was gifted a surprise vacation to the entertainment theme park by Disney.

For over a year Jermaine Bell from Jacksonville, Florida, was saving money to finance his birthday trip to Walt Disney World. However, when Hurricane Dorian stuck the South Carolina coast, rendering thousands homeless, the little boy decided to direct his savings to help the people.

Bell, who was visiting his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina, spent his savings on buying hundreds of hot dogs, chips and water to help and feed the evacuees of the hurricane, CNN reported.

Watch the video here:

However, Bell’s wish finally came true when Disney magic makers decided to surprise him with a vacation to the amusement park. To celebrate Bell’s birthday, a team from Disney reached his house to personally hand over the gift. The little boy’s reactions were captured on camera and shared on Disney’s YouTube page.

Holding balloons and goody bags, several employees of Disney waited for Bell as he walked out unaware of surprise in store for him. “When Mickey came out, I was just really happy,” he says in the video, which has been viewed over 3 lakh times. According to the news website, the boy along with his family will visit the Orlando park later this month.