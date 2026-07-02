Watch: ‘Disney Princess’, porcupine, and civet cat friendship video wins hearts online

Set against a picturesque backdrop of flooded rice fields and palm trees, the young girl is now being tagged as a ‘Disney Princess’ (Photo: Prabath Silva/Facebook)

A heartwarming video of a little girl sharing a playful bond with a porcupine is winning hearts on social media, with several users describing the interaction as something straight out of a Disney movie.

The viral clip shows the young girl, dressed in a frock, carrying a small dark-furred animal, which several social media users identified as a civet cat, while a tiny porcupine follows close behind.

The viral Disney girl from Sri Lanka

Set against a picturesque backdrop of flooded rice fields and palm trees, the young girl is now being tagged as a ‘Disney Princess’. However, several speculations about the video’s location circulated on social media, with many claiming the girl was Bangladeshi.