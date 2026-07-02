Watch: ‘Disney Princess’, porcupine, and civet cat friendship video wins hearts online

The viral clip shows the young girl, dressed in a frock, walking and running along narrow paddy fields.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Set against a picturesque backdrop of flooded rice fields and palm trees, the young girl is now being tagged as a ‘Disney Princess’Set against a picturesque backdrop of flooded rice fields and palm trees, the young girl is now being tagged as a ‘Disney Princess’ (Photo: Prabath Silva/Facebook)
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A heartwarming video of a little girl sharing a playful bond with a porcupine is winning hearts on social media, with several users describing the interaction as something straight out of a Disney movie.

The viral clip shows the young girl, dressed in a frock, carrying a small dark-furred animal, which several social media users identified as a civet cat, while a tiny porcupine follows close behind.

The viral Disney girl from Sri Lanka

Set against a picturesque backdrop of flooded rice fields and palm trees, the young girl is now being tagged as a ‘Disney Princess’. However, several speculations about the video’s location circulated on social media, with many claiming the girl was Bangladeshi.

The video was first uploaded by a Sri Lankan Facebook user, Prabath Silva, who identified the child as a Sri Lankan. In another video, she was heard talking while the porcupine and the civet cat rested on her lap and by her side, respectively.

Watch here:

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The videos have since gone viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “You are so beautiful, so cute, and lovely. Your pets are cute too. Make videos like this everyday,” a user wrote. “Thank you so much, daughter. You gotta tell the world you’re a good kid. A child who loves parents, siblings, and helpless animals,” another user commented.

“Very heartwarming animal sight of a pet baby with four paws. What a mind-blowing and beautiful environment. May the Buddha bless you,” a third user reacted.

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