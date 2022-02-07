Encanto ticks another box. Disney film makes girl’s glasses-wearing heroine wish come true

Everyone identifies themselves with movie characters and a 12-year-old girl wanted a role model in films who wore glasses just like her. Lowri’s wish came true after the Disney film Encanto featured a character with glasses.

According to a BBC report, she is the only person in her family who wears glasses. “I felt a bit alone and I didn’t feel like I was beautiful enough,” Lowri was quoted as saying by the BBC.

So, the resident of Chilwell in Nottinghamshire in the United Kingdom wrote a letter to Disney three years ago, asking them to create a character who wears specs.

“I wrote a letter to the Disney chief executive Robert Iger because I saw that there were no Disney princesses with glasses. The characters with glasses were called geeks and nerds. I don’t think that is fair,” she was quoted as saying by Optometry Today.

“I want other little girls around the world to have a role model with glasses. If there is a person with glasses who they can look up to then they will know that people with glasses are beautiful. It would make children less worried about what other people think, like I was,” she added.

The little girl’s letter reached the right person and Jared Bush, the director of Encanto, mentioned her letter on Twitter. “3 years ago, Lowri wrote Disney asking for a heroine w/ glasses. I couldn’t say that her wish was already coming true! BUT watch the clip for the answer to a big question: Why doesn’t Julieta “fix” Mirabel or Agustín’s eyesight. It’s who they are & she wouldn’t want to change it,” tweeted Bush.

There are other reasons Lowri loves Mirabel from Encanto. “I absolutely love Mirabel. She’s so funny and just such an amazing, brave character,” Lowri was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Lowri has now become an ambassador for a sight charity and written a book about a princess wearing glasses. “I wouldn’t really want to not wear glasses. I feel like my glasses are kind of a part of me,” she was quoted as saying by DisneyDining.com.