A 4-year-old girl’s song titled ‘Dinosaurs in love’ is the latest viral hit

A “nearly 4-year-old” singer-songwriter Fenn has taken the internet by storm with her new single titled ‘Dinosaurs in Love‘, that deals with how the creatures became extinct without saying goodbye.

The daughter of a British singer, Tom Rosenthal, Fenn’s first solo creation has over 4 million views on Twitter alone. Rosenthal has said that he encourages her and her six-year-old sister, Bess, to compose their own melodies.

Sharing the tune on Twitter, Rosenthal said that all the lyrics were composed by Fenn and the only thing he assisted with are the tune and arrangement.

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

The song starts about the creatures having “party” and enjoying “fruits and cucumbers”, but has a tragic end.

“A big bang came; And they died; Dinosaurs dinosaurs fell in love; But they didn’t say good bye,” Fenn sings.

On social media, there were calls for the child to win a Grammy. Even Spotify’s official handle asked when Fenn is releasing the song. The Natural History Museum said they were left teary-eyed by the song.

Here are some of the reactions:

we’re not crying you’re crying https://t.co/tIzEtmCmmq — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 29, 2020

Life should find a way to get this into the next @JurassicWorld film. I don’t know who to tag to make this happen. #JurassicWorld3 https://t.co/GiZkIj5CR7 — Jules Johnston (@JohnstonJules) January 30, 2020

so deep, i wanna write wit u https://t.co/LylUQLvE37 — Nahko (@NahkoBear) January 30, 2020

This is my favorite song and artist of the decade. https://t.co/ajpcdRl3xb — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) January 29, 2020

Has Fenn decided on an official release date yet? 🦕💚 — Spotify (@Spotify) January 29, 2020

The end hit me like a meteor — Gecko (@geckoofficial) January 28, 2020

Was not ready for that ending. Actually 😪 — Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 29, 2020

I am utterly gutted, in the very best way possible, at this. I love it ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 30, 2020

I believe this is geo-historically completely accurate. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 29, 2020

One day you’re eating fruit and cucumber and the next you’re extinct. Rough times — joe perera (@Langoh) January 28, 2020

Reminds me of the saddest drawing I’ve ever seen …. pic.twitter.com/16QH0QtFul — Rich Gittins (@RichGittins) January 29, 2020

So THAT’S why the TRex in Jurassic Park was so mad, she just wanted to say goodbye to the one she fell in love with

😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Kim (@heretoresisthim) January 30, 2020

“She wanted to do a song about dinosaurs. She stood next to the mic, and it all just came out,” Rosenthal told TIME.

He told CNN that she also isn’t aware of her fame on the internet yet. “I told her that her grandma liked it and she wasn’t that fussed about that. She enjoyed doing it, she listened to it when it was done, and then she was gone” her dad told CNN.

Rosenthal later took to Instagram to say that they’ll be uploading Dinosaurs in Love on Spotify soon and “all the proceeds will go to a wildlife charity”.

