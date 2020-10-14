Five-year-old discovers 130 million-year-old fossilised dinosaur footprint in China

Yang Zherui discovered the footprints in south-western China's Sichuan

A five-year-old boy recently discovered a 130 million-year-old dinosaur footprint while vacationing with parents in a rural village in China. According to a Daily Mail report, Yang Zherui discovered the footprints in south-western China’s Sichuan.

Zherui, who is a dinosaur enthusiast, attributed the footprints to a bird-like dinosaur and was backed by Xing Lida, dinosaur specialist and deputy professor at the China University of Geosciences.

Lida, on October 10, confirmed that the footprint was of Theropods, a bird-like dinosaur with three toes.

After the expert and his team confirmed fossilised footprints and dated it back to the Cretaceous Period, Lida told Daily Mail that his team will carry out a study and will be arranging an exhibition in the future.

Zherui loves science and has been attending classes about dinosaurs.

