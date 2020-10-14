Five-year-old discovers 130 million-year-old fossilised dinosaur footprint in China

A five-year-old boy recently discovered a 130 million-year-old dinosaur footprint while vacationing with parents in a rural village in China. According to a Daily Mail report, Yang Zherui discovered the footprints in south-western China’s Sichuan.
Zherui, who is a dinosaur enthusiast, attributed the footprints to a bird-like dinosaur and was backed by Xing Lida, dinosaur specialist and deputy professor at the China University of Geosciences.
Lida, on October 10, confirmed that the footprint was of Theropods, a bird-like dinosaur with three toes.
Take a look here:
After the expert and his team confirmed fossilised footprints and dated it back to the Cretaceous Period, Lida told Daily Mail that his team will carry out a study and will be arranging an exhibition in the future.
Zherui loves science and has been attending classes about dinosaurs.
