scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Watch: Diners flee restaurant as runners get mistaken for robbers

The Brazilian restaurant, Cervejaria Alphaiate, made a hilarious video in response to the misunderstanding that caused their diners to flee.

Diners flee restaurant as runners get mistaken as robbers, misunderstanding causes dinners to flee, People leave brazil restaurants runners are mistaken as robbers, viral video people running because of false warning, CCTV video herd mentality people, people join runners due to misunderstanding, funny viral video brazil, indian express

The herd mentality is a well-documented human behaviour in which people do things that conform to those around them. An example of this was recently seen in Brazil when a group of diners began fleeing one after the other after they mistook a group of runners as robbers.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place Friday night at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant in Brazil. Everything seemed normal until a group of three runners was seen crossing the outdoor dining space of the restaurant. Then within seconds, one of the diners can be seen standing up and looking in the opposite direction as if watching a threat come towards him, he then flees the spot. He is immediately followed by all the diners in the restaurant who are joined by a group of runners.

ALSO READ |‘She’s a shepherdess now’: Over 100 sheep follow runner, amazed hiker captures video

It was later reported that the running spree was caused by a misunderstanding. Amyr Kelner, a doctor who was at the Cervejaria Alphaiate when the confusion occurred, told Brazilian news portal G1 that the mayhem happened because the diners confused a group of runners with robbers.

Explaining the weird situation, he said: “It was very fast. People were coming slowly, then, when they got close to our table, they started running. I told my friend to call and hold her bag. She got up and, at that moment, someone shouted that it was a robbery. That’s when I got up, shouted that it was also a robber, and ran away. After a few minutes, we saw that nothing was happening. Everyone started laughing and went back to the tables as if nothing had happened.”

The CCTV footage of the incident, posted online by Twitter user Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) has been viewed over 8 million times.

 

A day after the incident, Cervejaria Alphaiate posted a video on Instagram that showed their staff mimicking the runners at the same location, poking fun at the incident. Their video has been liked over 17,000 times.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 07:43:42 pm
Next Story

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10th time table announced; check schedule here

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement