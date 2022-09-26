Watch: Diners flee restaurant as runners get mistaken for robbers

The herd mentality is a well-documented human behaviour in which people do things that conform to those around them. An example of this was recently seen in Brazil when a group of diners began fleeing one after the other after they mistook a group of runners as robbers.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place Friday night at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar and restaurant in Brazil. Everything seemed normal until a group of three runners was seen crossing the outdoor dining space of the restaurant. Then within seconds, one of the diners can be seen standing up and looking in the opposite direction as if watching a threat come towards him, he then flees the spot. He is immediately followed by all the diners in the restaurant who are joined by a group of runners.

It was later reported that the running spree was caused by a misunderstanding. Amyr Kelner, a doctor who was at the Cervejaria Alphaiate when the confusion occurred, told Brazilian news portal G1 that the mayhem happened because the diners confused a group of runners with robbers.

Explaining the weird situation, he said: “It was very fast. People were coming slowly, then, when they got close to our table, they started running. I told my friend to call and hold her bag. She got up and, at that moment, someone shouted that it was a robbery. That’s when I got up, shouted that it was also a robber, and ran away. After a few minutes, we saw that nothing was happening. Everyone started laughing and went back to the tables as if nothing had happened.”

The CCTV footage of the incident, posted online by Twitter user Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) has been viewed over 8 million times.

A day after the incident, Cervejaria Alphaiate posted a video on Instagram that showed their staff mimicking the runners at the same location, poking fun at the incident. Their video has been liked over 17,000 times.