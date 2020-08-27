62-year-old doing bhangra to ‘G.O.A.T’ impresses netizens, and Diljit Dosanjh

Just recently, a group of Switzerland women doing bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh’s single ‘G.O.A.T’ had caught the singer’s attention. Now, Dosanjh has shared a similar video, of a 62-year-old’s.
In the video now making rounds on the internet, Ravi Bala Sharma, a trained Kathak dancer, can be seen trying her hand at Bhangra for the first time.
Dosanjh shared the video of the 62-year-old gracefully grooving to his song ‘G.O.A.T’ on his Instagram and said that “it made his day”.
Take a look at the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Ley Bai Mera Din Bann Geya Aj Da 🙏🏾 BHANGRA Dekh Ke .. Khush Rehna v ek Kalaa Aa Har Bande Nu ni Aundi.. Ki Ley Jana Dunia Ton.. Ethey Hee shad jana.. BABA SAB NU KHUSH RAKHE 🙏🏾 @ravi.bala.sharma 🙏🏾 Video Bheji – @bhuvan.bam22 G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE 🌍 P.S – Ethey Ronde Cherey Nahi Vekdey Hasan Di Aadat Paa Sajjna 😊✊🏽
Sharma has an account dedicated to her dance videos on Instagram, a platform on which she has been active June onwards. Since being shared, the video has garnered over four lakh likes, with more than 1,000 people commenting on it.
