62-year-old doing bhangra to ‘G.O.A.T’ impresses netizens, and Diljit Dosanjh

Just recently, a group of Switzerland women doing bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh’s single ‘G.O.A.T’ had caught the singer’s attention. Now, Dosanjh has shared a similar video, of a 62-year-old’s.

In the video now making rounds on the internet, Ravi Bala Sharma, a trained Kathak dancer, can be seen trying her hand at Bhangra for the first time.

Dosanjh shared the video of the 62-year-old gracefully grooving to his song ‘G.O.A.T’ on his Instagram and said that “it made his day”.

Take a look at the video here:

Sharma has an account dedicated to her dance videos on Instagram, a platform on which she has been active June onwards. Since being shared, the video has garnered over four lakh likes, with more than 1,000 people commenting on it.

