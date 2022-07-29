‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:45:59 pm
In the world of advancing digital technologies, more and more artists are now making artwork with the help of apps that allow them to add details like never before to their work.
Earlier this week, a video of one such digital drawing went viral.
The artwork by a digital illustrator, who goes by the name Vaskange (@Vaskange), starts off with a simple picture that shows an artist working on a drawing. However as one zooms into the small image of a polaroid seen within the same picture, another emerges. This keeps happening as the camera keeps zooming in on one detail in a portrait to another detail in the next.
The original video of my artwork here.
Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49
— Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022
Jesus, what’s the dimensions on this masterpiece? A billion x billion pixels?
— 🌻 𝐌𝐱. 𝐙𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐝 🏳️⚧️ (@Zal_Cryptid) July 27, 2022
Was that adobe illustrator? You should ask them to sponsor you.
— The bitcoin crab (@TheBTCkrab) July 26, 2022
Ok this is absolutely the coolest thing I’ve seen today by a mile. Wow 🤯 https://t.co/LyMTnp1zpU
— KatieC ⚖️♀️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@YepJustKatieC) July 27, 2022
this is incredible but also stressed me out so badly, just imagining how long this took and how much brainpower it was to think about all of these ideas .. the deeper you go into it
— ･ ｡✧ melodic dubslut *ﾟ: . ｡ (@shelbbbsz) July 26, 2022
It blows me away and I got goosebumps 😅 Such a great work! And my first thought after watching was also with what resolution is that possible, because I didn’t know, that with vectors is such a style also achievable. Thank you for sharing!
— Jo Lenz (@JoLenzArt) July 26, 2022
Excellent hard work. Gotta say the obvious, given the explosion of such artworks, after the 4th zoom, users lose interest since the novelty factor wanes and then it is just like looking at picture after picture.
— Ayahuasca (@staringepiphany) July 27, 2022
Bestowed with abundance of nature!
Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway. pic.twitter.com/2gRPYvldvA
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2022
And the entire display, which lasts a minute and 15 seconds, has gathered over 16.6 million views so far.
The sheer detailing in the digital artwork has impressed many netizens. In a tweet, Vaskange mentioned that their work was made on an iOS app called Endless Paper.
Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Ok this is absolutely the coolest thing I’ve seen today by a mile. Wow”. Another person wrote, “It blows me away and I got goosebumps Such a great work! And my first thought after watching was also with what resolution is that possible because I didn’t know, that with vectors is such a style also achievable. Thank you for sharing!”.
The now viral artwork was made using vector graphics technology that allows one to make detailed high-quality artwork in any size without compromising the quality of the artwork. Unlike pixel-based art, vector graphics do not need large file sizes.
-
