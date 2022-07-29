scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens

The artwork was made on an iOS-supported app called Endless Paper, the artist said. The sheer detailing in it has impressed many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 3:45:59 pm
Digital artwork, viral digital art, victor artwork, tweets art, digital illustration viral, indian expressThe viral art has gathered over 16 million views on Twitter.

In the world of advancing digital technologies, more and more artists are now making artwork with the help of apps that allow them to add details like never before to their work.

Earlier this week, a video of one such digital drawing went viral.

The artwork by a digital illustrator, who goes by the name Vaskange (@Vaskange), starts off with a simple picture that shows an artist working on a drawing. However as one zooms into the small image of a polaroid seen within the same picture, another emerges. This keeps happening as the camera keeps zooming in on one detail in a portrait to another detail in the next.

ALSO READ |‘This is unreal’: Chennai artist’s filter coffee painting blows away people’s mind

And the entire display, which lasts a minute and 15 seconds, has gathered over 16.6 million views so far.

The sheer detailing in the digital artwork has impressed many netizens. In a tweet, Vaskange mentioned that their work was made on an iOS app called Endless Paper.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Ok this is absolutely the coolest thing I’ve seen today by a mile. Wow”. Another person wrote, “It blows me away and I got goosebumps Such a great work! And my first thought after watching was also with what resolution is that possible because I didn’t know, that with vectors is such a style also achievable. Thank you for sharing!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

The now viral artwork was made using vector graphics technology that allows one to make detailed high-quality artwork in any size without compromising the quality of the artwork. Unlike pixel-based art, vector graphics do not need large file sizes.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement