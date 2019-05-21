Watch: Differently-abled war veteran picks up 505 kg to make seated deadlift record

Where there is a will, there is a way and proving just that a differently-abled war veteran recently made a Guinness World Record for a seated deadlift. Defying all odds, a veteran British Army personnel, Martin Tye, recently attempt the heaviest seated deadlift, a challenge which involves picking up a whopping 505 kg! Something quite daring as that is 5 kg more than what World’s Strongest Man 2017, Eddie Hall, lifted when he achieved the heaviest Strongman deadlift.

The attempt took place at North Somerset’s Strongest Man event at in Wraxall, earlier this month a large crowd watched on with anticipation. And when finally he set the mind blogging record the joy was evident not on his face but also among the audience cheering for it.

Tye, who served as a lance corporal with the army, experienced several injuries 10 years back while serving in Afghanistan, when attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul that left him paralyzed. However, fighting against all odds he refused to give up an emerged as an Invictus Games star. In 2017, he represented the UK at the Invictus Games in Toronto, winning a number of medals including gold in Men’s Heavyweight Powerlifting and the Men’s Indoor Rowing Sprint.

“I want to show the world what disabled people can do. Okay we do it in a different way but that doesn’t mean we’re weaker,” the strongman told the record agency after his achievement.

But Tye is no stranger to competitions and records even though he has been competing in disabled strongman events for just over three years now. Breaking Eddie Hall’s heaviest Strongman deadlift attempt earlier this year he also lifted 501 kg at the Arnold Sports Festival and that’s what gave him the confidence to push the bar further.