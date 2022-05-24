scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
YouTuber pranks passengers arriving at UK’s Gatwick airport with huge ‘Welcome to Luton’ sign

YouTuber Max Fosh left passengers arriving at Gatwick airport confused and shocked after constructing a huge "Welcome to Luton" sign outside the airport. "It's my job to make videos and my videos are all about doing silly things... I'm glad this stunt has gone down well," Fosh said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 11:41:45 am
Welcome to Luton, Gatwick airport, different welcome sign, UK airport, prank, prank at airport, indian expressIt was YouTube prankster Max Fosh who was behind the wrong welcome board.

In what is being hailed as a “brilliant prank” on social media, YouTuber Max Fosh left passengers arriving at Gatwick airport in the United Kingdom confused and shocked after constructing a huge “Welcome to Luton” sign outside the airport. The 60-metre sign, right near the runway, was visible to passengers sitting on the left of the aircraft while landing.

Fosh, who also shared a photograph of the “Welcome to Luton” sign, said, “Flying in to Gatwick, just before landing this is what is out the left window… great prank, deffo at Gatwick.” Gatwich is about 60 miles south of Luton.

Few Twitter users recognised the sign and said it left them doubtful and worried. “Saw the same yesterday and had a moment of doubt…,” wrote a user. Another wrote, “Saw this as well yesterday. Have to say got worried for a second.”

Fosh also apologised “if anyone has been seriously thrown”, TLDR News UK tweeted.

“I am the pesky prankster that has written Welcome To Luton,” Fosh was quoted as saying by the BBC. A woman sent him a message saying she was worried she was in Luton as her car was left at Gatwick.

“It’s my job to make videos and my videos are all about doing silly things, to put a smile on people’s faces but just to be silly, I’m glad this stunt has gone down well,” Fosh told the BBC.

