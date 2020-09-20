Viral Video: Athlete lets competitor finish race after latter takes wrong turn

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the triathlete. (Source: @GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter)

A good sportsperson is known not only by the laurels achieved on the field but also by showing the right sportsman spirit and that is exactly what a triathlete did when his competitor ran in the wrong direction during a race.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga stopped in his tracks to let his fellow competitor, British triathlete James Teagle, take a lead after the latter took the wrong turn just 100 metres before the finishing line during the Santander Triathlon.

In the viral clip, Méntriga can be seen taking the lead when Teagle goes the other way. However, the 21-year-old soon stops and waits for his competitor to finish before him.

Watch the video here:

When Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga noticed that British triathlete James Teagle went the wrong way before finish line of Santander Triathlon,Mentriga waited for him so he could take what he says is his deserved 3rd place.“He was in front of me the whole time.He deserved it.” pic.twitter.com/5Mo52QZ3rJ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2020

“Seeing how he was wrong, unconsciously I stopped. He deserved it,” Spaniard Mentriga said after the race, the Mirror reported. “When I saw that he had missed the route, I just stopped. James deserved this medal. He didn’t notice the signs or they were misaligned. I don’t know, but the second time I would have acted the same,” Mentriga told Eurosport.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the triathlete for his gesture.

So classy and decent. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) September 19, 2020

Sorry guys. I’ve been on both sides of this and it’s the athletes job to know the course. I would have never let him let me win. — Nadia (@val5387) September 19, 2020

There is a god. Great to see. — Tony Windsor (@TonyHWindsor) September 20, 2020

Sportsman of the year .

They should share 3rd — Shakerite 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇻🇸🇪🇩🇰 (@shakerite66) September 20, 2020

You could argue that the British runner should’ve known the course as a professional. But that’s moot. This is sportsmanship, its about doing the right thing when you don’t have to. — Troy Greene (@troyDgreene) September 20, 2020

I’m torn on this one🤔. It was admirable what Méntriga did and kudos for him but Teagle did lose concentration. A triathlon is as much about mental stamina as it is physical endurance 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kids’ Kitchen Cookery School (@kidskitchenNI) September 20, 2020

That is so classy. Not many would do that. I applaud Diego Mentriga. He is a winner in my book! — Magpie (@OutspokenMagpie) September 19, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd