scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Top news

Viral Video: Athlete lets competitor finish race after latter takes wrong turn

Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga stopped in his tracks to let his fellow competitor, British triathlete James Teagle, take a lead after the latter took the wrong turn just 100 metres before the finishing line.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 20, 2020 5:40:28 pm
Diego Mentriga sportsmanship James Teagle Santander Triathlon 2020, Santander Triathlon 2020, Santander Triathlon 2020 winner,Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the triathlete. (Source: @GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter)

A good sportsperson is known not only by the laurels achieved on the field but also by showing the right sportsman spirit and that is exactly what a triathlete did when his competitor ran in the wrong direction during a race.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Spanish triathlete Diego Méntriga stopped in his tracks to let his fellow competitor, British triathlete James Teagle, take a lead after the latter took the wrong turn just 100 metres before the finishing line during the Santander Triathlon.

In the viral clip, Méntriga can be seen taking the lead when Teagle goes the other way. However, the 21-year-old soon stops and waits for his competitor to finish before him.

Watch the video here:

“Seeing how he was wrong, unconsciously I stopped. He deserved it,” Spaniard Mentriga said after the race, the Mirror reported. “When I saw that he had missed the route, I just stopped. James deserved this medal. He didn’t notice the signs or they were misaligned. I don’t know, but the second time I would have acted the same,” Mentriga told Eurosport.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the triathlete for his gesture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement