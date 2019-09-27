Did ‘The Simpsons’ also predict Greta Thunberg’s evocative speech? Fans definitely think so

One of the most pressing concerns in the contemporary world today is climate change and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage climate activist, has become the face of climate activism around the world. The 16-year-old activist recently gave an evocative speech at the United Nations calling out global leaders for not doing enough and now people on social media are convinced ‘The Simpsons’ predicted this too!

Spooky, right? But for fans of the cult cartoon show, this seems like a regular affair as the show predicted scores of such events like this in the past, from Donald Trump becoming US President to legalisation of marijuana in Canada, they had predicted it all.

As Thunberg spoke about the deadly consequences of climate change and mass extinction, it reminded most Simpsons fans about Lisa Simpson’s passionate speech about the environment to her classmates. Many drew parallels between both the speeches as well as compared Lisa Simpson’s expressions to that of the young activist and said: “Greta is real-life Lisa Simpsons.”

During a 2009 episode called ‘The Good, the Sad and the Drugly’, Lisa told her classmates that their town, Springfield, won’t exist in 2050 due to climate change. “With global warming trapping the CO2 inside our poisonous atmosphere, our superheated oceans will rise, drowning our lowlands, leaving what’s left of humanity baking in deserts that once fed the world,” the fictional character said.

Netizens pointed out the speech was eerily familiar to the message Thunberg delivered a decade later. “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” the activist had said at the Climate Action Summit on Monday.

On Reddit, juxtaposed photos of angry Thunberg and Lisa Simpson were shared to make the comparisons. Also, a screenshot of a Simpsons’ newspaper reading “Springfield Cleans Up Act” and “Pushy Kid Nags Town”, was shared to highlight, how Thunberg too was criticised by many, and news media outlets, indicating the FOX News expert who attacked her saying she was mentally ill.

