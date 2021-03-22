‘Did not see that coming’: Man feeding birds gets unexpected guest on his boat

a sea lion suddenly pops up and manages to get on top of the boat to get his share of food.

A man feeding fish to birds was left surprised after an unexpected visitor joined the feast.

The 1.36-minute clip, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Tom Boadle, features a man pulling out fish from a pouch and feeding the birds that are following the boat.

However, moments later, a sea lion suddenly pops up and manages to get on top of the boat to get his share of food. The video concludes with the sealion directly eating from the food container and emptying it before diving back into the water.

“An absolutely outstanding performance. Worth watching to the end,” read the caption of the video, which has now garnered over 9 million views.

Watch the video here:

🐟 An absolutely outstanding performance. Worth watching to the end. pic.twitter.com/784GSCJUvh — Tom Boadle (@TomBoadle) March 18, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has left netizens amused. While many are intrigued by the way the birds, which some identified as “male magnificent frigate birds” and “pacific brown pelicans”, followed the boat, others couldn’t stop obsessing over the way the sea lion ate all the fish.

Oh I wanted it to pan back up to the pelicans giving that sea-lion some real stink-eye. — Emma Stump (@Pisci) March 20, 2021

Brilliant. Sealion totally owned them. How beautiful too. — Hanso Low 💙💛 (@LowHansoLeeds) March 19, 2021

Well I did not see that coming. — Cheensters (@cheensters) March 19, 2021

This is so great. Poor thing will have a tummy ache though — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) March 18, 2021

I was just think how scary those birds look when up pops the seal and the whole tone changes! — Deborah Parr (@DeborahParr) March 18, 2021

That just made my day 😊 — Brianne (@Brianne14437909) March 19, 2021