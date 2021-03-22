scorecardresearch
‘Did not see that coming’: Man feeding birds gets unexpected guest on his boat

"An absolutely outstanding performance. Worth watching to the end," read the caption of the video, which has now garnered over 9 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 5:07:32 pm
sealion jumps on boat, man feeding fish on boat, man gts unexpected guest, sealion video, trending, video, indian express, indian express newsa sea lion suddenly pops up and manages to get on top of the boat to get his share of food.

A man feeding fish to birds was left surprised after an unexpected visitor joined the feast.

The 1.36-minute clip, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Tom Boadle, features a man pulling out fish from a pouch and feeding the birds that are following the boat.

However, moments later, a sea lion suddenly pops up and manages to get on top of the boat to get his share of food. The video concludes with the sealion directly eating from the food container and emptying it before diving back into the water.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has left netizens amused. While many are intrigued by the way the birds, which some identified as “male magnificent frigate birds” and “pacific brown pelicans”, followed the boat, others couldn’t stop obsessing over the way the sea lion ate all the fish.

