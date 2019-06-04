Did Donald Trump fist bump the Queen? Netizens think so

US president Donald Trump’s ongoing three-day state visit to the United Kingdom has yet again triggered a wave of reactions online. While on an earlier visit, if it was Trump breaking the royal protocol by walking in front of Queen Elizabeth II that made news, this time it was his purported “fist bump”.

Pictures of the meeting between the two, which have gone viral on social media, show the 45th US president reaching out to shake the Queen’s hand. However, the camera angle of the shot gave it the appearance that Trump landed a fist bump.

The viral photos triggered hilarious reactions on social media, with many debating whether it was a handshake or a fist bump.

Here are some of the many reactions trending online:

I mean I’m no Royalist but seriously? 😂 why did you fist bump the queen @realDonaldTrump ? You don’t make a very good impression do you Donnie? 😂 pic.twitter.com/JvjhCqxj2w — sophie b (@phiebramley) June 3, 2019

How do you think @Queen_UK should have responded to @realDonaldTrump’s fist bump today? (a) Please like for handshake (b) Please retweet for milkshake pic.twitter.com/Og0GpjMEts — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) June 3, 2019

Is it just me or did Donald Trump ‘fist bump’ the Queen? 😮😅 pic.twitter.com/uBF1bWyeie — rudypudy (@rudypudy1) June 3, 2019