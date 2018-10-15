Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Did dancing dinosaurs just replace cheerleaders? This video will leave you ROFL-ing!

The marching band performed the classic theme song of Steven Spielberg's movie to honour its 25th anniversary. The hilarious performance created quite a buzz on social media, with many talking about the unexpected show put up by the dinos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 3:55:48 pm

dinosaurs dance Jurassic Park viral video, Iowa State’s halftime dinosaurs dance, viral video dinosaurs, With minimum coordination and almost no dancing skills, the t-rexs gave quite a performance on the theme song from Jurassic Park. (Source: FOX College Football/Twitter)

Related News

Spectators at a college football game between Iowa State-West Virginia universities were left amused after dozens of inflatable dinosaurs danced their way to the field during halftime. The official handle of Fox College Football tweeted a video of the performance, with the accompanying message: “What is happening”.

With minimum coordination and almost no dancing skills, the T-rexes delivered quite a performance on the theme song from Jurassic Park.

ALSO READ | This baby’s adorable lip-sync video with her dad is the best thing you’ll see online

The Iowa State University marching band paid tribute to the Steven Spielberg movie by performing the classic theme song on the 25th anniversary of its release. The hilarious performance created quite a buzz on social media, with many talking about the unexpected show put up by the dinos.

While many posted GIFs from the Hollywood movie Jurassic Park, others wondered if this performance was going to be a regular ritual now.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
Buzzing Now
Advertisement