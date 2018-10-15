Did dancing dinosaurs just replace cheerleaders? This video will leave you ROFL-ing!

With minimum coordination and almost no dancing skills, the t-rexs gave quite a performance on the theme song from Jurassic Park. (Source: FOX College Football/Twitter)

Spectators at a college football game between Iowa State-West Virginia universities were left amused after dozens of inflatable dinosaurs danced their way to the field during halftime. The official handle of Fox College Football tweeted a video of the performance, with the accompanying message: “What is happening”.

With minimum coordination and almost no dancing skills, the T-rexes delivered quite a performance on the theme song from Jurassic Park.

ALSO READ | This baby’s adorable lip-sync video with her dad is the best thing you’ll see online

The Iowa State University marching band paid tribute to the Steven Spielberg movie by performing the classic theme song on the 25th anniversary of its release. The hilarious performance created quite a buzz on social media, with many talking about the unexpected show put up by the dinos.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

While many posted GIFs from the Hollywood movie Jurassic Park, others wondered if this performance was going to be a regular ritual now.

Who cares what’s happening? This is great. Especially with no sound! https://t.co/1ii0BVqatm — Remy LeBeau (@ReviewingRemy) October 15, 2018

I have so many questions… https://t.co/aFxzKZ98Z5 — Matthew (@MattBidewell) October 15, 2018

One time, in Band Camp… https://t.co/uLsMAAv2XM — Cat Johnson 😼 (@RittenKitten) October 15, 2018

Astounding.

They do move in herds. https://t.co/JZtKPebNVC — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙 𝕭𝖆𝖙𝖟 🦇🦇🦇 (@JohnRobertMatz) October 15, 2018

Tacky, yet admittedly I could not turn away 🦖 pic.twitter.com/TL7Y5vpDQw — Diana Prince (@vegasbling) October 14, 2018

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa — Morgan Severseike (@MSeverseike) October 14, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd