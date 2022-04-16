Did Biden do a handshake in thin air or gesture to the crowd? Social media is split

Over the years, handshakes between state leaders have often created a huge buzz online. However, on Friday, US President Joe Biden got everyone talking online when a video of him doing a “handshake in thin air” took social media by storm. While jokes, memes and trolling followed, it was later clarified that it’s not what appears to be.

It all started when, after finishing his speech at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, POTUS turned and appeared to extend his hand to a side where no one standing beside him. He looked kind of confused for a moment before walking off the stage. However, his gesture in the void quickly garnered a lot of attention online, particularly from the Republicans, leaving all in a frenzy online.

Watch the video here, which amassed more than 12.5 million views in less than a day.

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted a wide-eyed emoji at Biden’s video. Other social media users, too, latched onto it, and wondered what went wrong.

I’m not into politics, but who the hell prepares a handshake without looking at the person first? — ErikM (@ErikMartinezAr1) April 14, 2022

Hey ET.. glad to have your supportive.. I’ll phone home for you soom, trust me. pic.twitter.com/uKKCxA4MJC — Λ𝙉𝙏𝙃⓪𝙉▽🏝 (@Daedalianthony) April 15, 2022

The mystery behind the handshake is finally resolved.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iwdmouCcHN — Indravardhan Sarabhai ઇન્દ્રવરધન સારાભાઈ (@Naarad_Munii_) April 15, 2022

However, many tried to defend Biden, claiming the angle of the camera did not show that he was gesturing to the crowd. “I’m not a Biden fan but he’s clearly gesturing to someone in the crowd,” a Twitter user tweeted sharing a picture of a wider shot.

The viral video, only 30 seconds of a 40-minute speech by Biden, was fact-checked by International Business Times. Examining the live footage from the event, the publication claimed it becomes clear that Biden wasn’t shaking hands with thin air. “In fact, he was gesturing at the people on the right and eventually behind him who were cheering. He even gestures toward the crowd on the left side of the dais, but it is covered by a mic stand,” the report noted.

Here’s the full @cspan video Skip to 1:16:36 https://t.co/mWcRRy5fYP — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) April 15, 2022

Even though it was clarified, hashtag #handshake and #Biden continued to trend online with many making spoof videos and photoshopping the image.