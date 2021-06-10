scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Most read

Did a South African woman give birth to 10 babies? Here’s what we know

37-year-old Gosiame Sithole reportedly gave birth to decuples, seven boys and three girls at a Pretoria hospital, grabbing headlines all over the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2021 2:46:28 pm
 South Africa, 10 babies, fact check, Woman gives birth to 10 babies, Woman gives birth to 10 babies  Guinness world record, Gosiame Sithole , IOL news exclusive, Piet Rampedi, Piet Rampedi  exclusive, Piet Rampedi  fake story, Piet Rampedi  trending Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express newsNews of Gosiame Sithole delivering the 10 babies at a Pretoria hospital may have grabbed headlines all over the world, but also sparked questions over its authenticity.

The story of a 37-year-old woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies, seven boys and three girls, has led to public appeals from the South African government for information about the mother and her children after it failed to find medical records at hospitals, both public and private.

News of Gosiame Sithole delivering the 10 babies at a Pretoria hospital may have grabbed headlines all over the world, but also sparked questions over its authenticity.

Phumla Williams, Director General at Government Communication Information System (GCIS), South Africa, posted on Twitter that authorities could not find any evidence of the births.

Williams then tagged IOL news, a news and information website based in South Africa that originally broke the story, suggesting that the news might be fake

The journalist who worked on the story, Piet Rampedi, responded to William’s tweet saying, ”Phumla, our law enforcement agencies can’t find and bring to book a single high profile corrupt/ thieving politician despite what’s public knowledge. Does it mean they don’t exist because @mirriamp can’t see and touch them? Your illogical reasoning and poverty of thought is sad”.

As per the exclusive by IOL, the Gauteng woman gave birth to 10 babies on June 7, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Teboho Tsotetsi, the woman’s husband was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Rampedi’s name also started trending on social media with many accusing him of fabricating the story. While Rampedi is yet to respond to the public claims, several others took to Twitter, sharing pictures and video of the journalist with the pregnant woman’s family.

Take a look here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X