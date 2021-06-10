Did a South African woman give birth to 10 babies? Here’s what we know

News of Gosiame Sithole delivering the 10 babies at a Pretoria hospital may have grabbed headlines all over the world, but also sparked questions over its authenticity.

The story of a 37-year-old woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies, seven boys and three girls, has led to public appeals from the South African government for information about the mother and her children after it failed to find medical records at hospitals, both public and private.

News of Gosiame Sithole delivering the 10 babies at a Pretoria hospital may have grabbed headlines all over the world, but also sparked questions over its authenticity.

Phumla Williams, Director General at Government Communication Information System (GCIS), South Africa, posted on Twitter that authorities could not find any evidence of the births.

Williams then tagged IOL news, a news and information website based in South Africa that originally broke the story, suggesting that the news might be fake

The journalist who worked on the story, Piet Rampedi, responded to William’s tweet saying, ”Phumla, our law enforcement agencies can’t find and bring to book a single high profile corrupt/ thieving politician despite what’s public knowledge. Does it mean they don’t exist because @mirriamp can’t see and touch them? Your illogical reasoning and poverty of thought is sad”.

As per the exclusive by IOL, the Gauteng woman gave birth to 10 babies on June 7, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Teboho Tsotetsi, the woman’s husband was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Rampedi’s name also started trending on social media with many accusing him of fabricating the story. While Rampedi is yet to respond to the public claims, several others took to Twitter, sharing pictures and video of the journalist with the pregnant woman’s family.

Lastly, Piet Rampedi understands the importance of African Traditions and customs. If it was white journalists or the black Thuma Mina minions, they would’ve exposed that family and the new born babies. Piet knows it’s not about just breaking the story, but respecting people. — Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) June 9, 2021

