The story behind the ‘diamond studded’ Emirates plane’s viral photo

A picture of a ‘diamond studded’ Emirates plane left many puzzled after it was tweeted by the airlines’ official account. “Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel,” read the tweet which was shared along with the Boeing 777 aircraft that seemed to be embellished with crystals and diamonds.

The sparkly aircraft in the viral image was shown parked at the terminal of an airport along with the luggage trucks. Many people were left wondering whether this was the UAE-based airlines latest plane. However, many also speculated that the image was fake.

Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS — Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 4, 2018

The image shared by the airlines is a crystal creation of artist Sara Shakeel. With over 4 lakh followers, her Instagram account is filled with images pepped up with crystals and diamonds.

It turns out that a couple of days back, Shakheel posted an edited picture of the aircraft and the airlines liked it so much that they not only reposted the picture but also upgraded her flight from Pakistan to Milan, stated a Khaleej Times report. However, the picture, which has over 3 thousand likes, created quite a buzz on social media. Here are some of the many reactions to the ‘diamond-studded’ aircraft:

Flying into the weekend on one of these please @emirates 😍💎 https://t.co/D5sIBeHPmd — Total Communications (@TotalComPR) December 6, 2018

Do you fancy flying with this diamond-covered aircraft 💎? https://t.co/umKRaxkBgk — Inai Emery (@Guano_Pulok) December 6, 2018

Who said you could borrow my plane 😍 https://t.co/rrcST82qmd — Nick Kimberley (@nick_kimberley) December 5, 2018

Wow, is this for real? https://t.co/m4HoBjj1qC — Lace Up (@KussDiverse) December 5, 2018