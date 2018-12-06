Toggle Menu
The story behind the ‘diamond studded’ Emirates plane’s viral photo

Many people were left wondering whether the picture of the 'diamond studded' aircraft was indeed the latest plane of the UAE-based airlines. However, many also speculated that the image was fake.

The sparkly aircraft in the viral image was shown parked at the terminal of an airport along with the luggage trucks. (Source:Emirates/Twitter)

A picture of a ‘diamond studded’ Emirates plane left many puzzled after it was tweeted by the airlines’ official account. “Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel,” read the tweet which was shared along with the Boeing 777 aircraft that seemed to be embellished with crystals and diamonds.

The image shared by the airlines is a crystal creation of artist Sara Shakeel. With over 4 lakh followers, her Instagram account is filled with images pepped up with crystals and diamonds.

It turns out that a couple of days back, Shakheel posted an edited picture of the aircraft and the airlines liked it so much that they not only reposted the picture but also upgraded her flight from Pakistan to Milan, stated a Khaleej Times report. However, the picture, which has over 3 thousand likes, created quite a buzz on social media. Here are some of the many reactions to the ‘diamond-studded’ aircraft:

