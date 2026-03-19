6 hours, over 2,000 km, 1 movie: Indian content creator flies from Dubai to Delhi to watch ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Aditya Dhar is back with his highly anticipated spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Dhurandhar shattered several box-office records last year, the second part is equally creating buzz among cinema buffs.
As Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday, Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji on social media, travelled from Dubai to India to watch the first show. After Dhurandhar was banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia due to its alleged “anti-Pakistan” narrative and sensitive content, the sequel has also been denied release in these countries.
“What happens when you decide to take a flight from Dubai to Delhi just to watch a movie?” Chaudhary said as he shared the video on X.
Chaudhary documented his journey, sharing glimpses of his preparation before watching the film. He began his day at 5.45 am, went to the gym, and worked out until 7 am. He then took a 9 am flight, reached Delhi at around 3 pm, and arrived at a multiplex by 4.30 pm.
The video ends with Chaudhary inside the theatre. “Life feels better when you stop overthinking and just start enjoying the moment,” the text overlay on the video read.
Watch here:
What happens when you decide to take a flight from Dubai to Delhi just to watch a movie? 😅#Dhurandhar #DhurandharTheRevenge #TGFamily 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FwRFLrWOFD
— Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) March 18, 2026
The video quickly gained traction amid the hullabaloo around Dhurandhar, sparking a wave of reactions.
“Wondering what’s the problem people have with his spending. Have money will spend. The same most of us could have done. Besides he is a YouTuber. So this is work,” a user wrote.
“This is not travel… this is pure passion,” another user commented.
Meanwhile, according to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected around Rs 75 crore worldwide on its first day, with Rs 52.75 crore gross from 12,292 shows, and Rs 22.25 crore from overseas, while the domestic net collection stood at Rs 44 crore.
Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt play key roles in Dhurandhar 2.