6 hours, over 2,000 km, 1 movie: Indian content creator flies from Dubai to Delhi to watch ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Aditya Dhar is back with his highly anticipated spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Dhurandhar shattered several box-office records last year, the second part is equally creating buzz among cinema buffs.

As Dhurandhar 2 released on Thursday, Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji on social media, travelled from Dubai to India to watch the first show. After Dhurandhar was banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia due to its alleged “anti-Pakistan” narrative and sensitive content, the sequel has also been denied release in these countries.

“What happens when you decide to take a flight from Dubai to Delhi just to watch a movie?” Chaudhary said as he shared the video on X.