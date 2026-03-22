Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar’s movie lights up New York’s Times Square after record-breaking Rs 500 crore global collection

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 113 crore on its third day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 339.27 crore

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created significant buzz among cinema buffs, with the box-office collection surpassing Rs 200 crore in India net within two days of release. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, the movie, informally called Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19.

As Dhurandhar becomes a cultural phenomenon, a video of the poster for the second part displayed in Times Square, New York, has caught the internet’s attention. Shared by the Instagram handle @thebrief.in, the video shows Singh’s ferocious look as Hamza Ali Mazari appears on screen, with the text reading, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”