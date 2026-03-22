Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar’s movie lights up New York’s Times Square after record-breaking Rs 500 crore global collection

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created significant buzz among cinema buffs, with the box-office collection surpassing Rs 200 crore in India net within two days of release. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, the movie, informally called Dhurandhar 2, released on March 19.
As Dhurandhar becomes a cultural phenomenon, a video of the poster for the second part displayed in Times Square, New York, has caught the internet’s attention. Shared by the Instagram handle @thebrief.in, the video shows Singh’s ferocious look as Hamza Ali Mazari appears on screen, with the text reading, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”
“Dhurandhar 2 is making global noise as visuals of the film lighting up Times Square in New York go viral online. Clips from the iconic location show massive digital billboards featuring the film, turning one of the world’s busiest commercial hubs into a showcase for Indian cinema,” the caption read.
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From S S Rajamouli to Ram Gopal Verma, several filmmakers and actors have reacted to the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Lauding Dhar on X, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion.
@AdityaDharFilms , you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”
I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.
The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.
The writing manages to weave plot twists that…
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 113 crore on its third day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 339.27 crore. The film grossed Rs 501.04 crore worldwide.