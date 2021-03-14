Dhoni’s latest bald look becomes fodder for memes on social media

March 14, 2021 5:15:03 pm
From long hair to the short, cropped style, Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for experiments with his hairstyles.
And when a picture of the former skipper with a shaved head and sombre robes made rounds on the internet, fans were rather surprised.
The now-viral picture was originally shared by Star sports on their official Twitter account and featured the veteran cricketer sporting a bald look. Apart from the hairstyle, Dhoni was also donning ‘monkish’ clothes, sitting at the backdrop of a forest.
😮😮😮 – our faces since we saw #MSDhoni‘s new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021
While others speculated the reason behind the eccentric look and questioned the authenticity of the image, others made memes and jokes about it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Dhoni when required rate is below 2 Vs Dhoni when required rate is above 9 pic.twitter.com/8WPCKb5i7C
— Prasad Patil (@Prasad_One8) March 14, 2021
So sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/DjIZKFuI1y
— தோனியின் பட்டறை👷 (@Dhoni_workshop) March 13, 2021
Therapist: Dhoni Monk is not real!
*The Dhoni monk*: pic.twitter.com/whNYo9M24w
— Sakthii (@gunthrach) March 13, 2021
After watching Yuvi’s 22 ball half century at the age of 39.
Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf
— Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021
“it’s 45th over do something”
Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/ynp6Dv9Zvb
— Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 13, 2021
Me patiently waiting to see India’s playing XI for tonight’s #INDvENG T20I. pic.twitter.com/L5RYc6zpYC
— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021
People : bro dhoni should retire wo Buddha ho raha hai
Dhoni : say that again pic.twitter.com/nBQSKpeyei
— TheYoungAdult (@youngestadult1) March 13, 2021
“my hair ain’t there” singh dhoni pic.twitter.com/taLddTbozp
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2021
The picture comes as the cricketer is getting ready for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled from April 9.
