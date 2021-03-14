Dhoni’s latest bald look becomes fodder for memes on social media

While others speculated the reason behind the eccentric look and questioned the authenticity of the image, others made memes and jokes about it.

From long hair to the short, cropped style, Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for experiments with his hairstyles.

And when a picture of the former skipper with a shaved head and sombre robes made rounds on the internet, fans were rather surprised.

The now-viral picture was originally shared by Star sports on their official Twitter account and featured the veteran cricketer sporting a bald look. Apart from the hairstyle, Dhoni was also donning ‘monkish’ clothes, sitting at the backdrop of a forest.

😮😮😮 – our faces since we saw #MSDhoni‘s new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

While others speculated the reason behind the eccentric look and questioned the authenticity of the image, others made memes and jokes about it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Dhoni when required rate is below 2 Vs Dhoni when required rate is above 9 pic.twitter.com/8WPCKb5i7C — Prasad Patil (@Prasad_One8) March 14, 2021

Therapist: Dhoni Monk is not real!

*The Dhoni monk*: pic.twitter.com/whNYo9M24w — Sakthii (@gunthrach) March 13, 2021

After watching Yuvi’s 22 ball half century at the age of 39. Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021

“it’s 45th over do something”

Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/ynp6Dv9Zvb — Savage (@CutestFunniest) March 13, 2021

Me patiently waiting to see India’s playing XI for tonight’s #INDvENG T20I. pic.twitter.com/L5RYc6zpYC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

People : bro dhoni should retire wo Buddha ho raha hai Dhoni : say that again pic.twitter.com/nBQSKpeyei — TheYoungAdult (@youngestadult1) March 13, 2021

“my hair ain’t there” singh dhoni pic.twitter.com/taLddTbozp — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2021

The picture comes as the cricketer is getting ready for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled from April 9.