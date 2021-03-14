scorecardresearch
Sunday special

Dhoni’s latest bald look becomes fodder for memes on social media

The now-viral picture was originally shared by Star sports on their official Twitter account and featured the veteran cricketer sporting a completely bald look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2021 5:15:03 pm
Dhoni bald hairstyle, Dhoni bald hairstyle memes, Dhoni hairstyle memes, Dhoni bald hairstyle jokes, Twitter reactions, MS Dhoni memes, robes, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile others speculated the reason behind the eccentric look and questioned the authenticity of the image, others made memes and jokes about it.

From long hair to the short, cropped style, Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for experiments with his hairstyles.

And when a picture of the former skipper with a shaved head and sombre robes made rounds on the internet, fans were rather surprised.

The now-viral picture was originally shared by Star sports on their official Twitter account and featured the veteran cricketer sporting a bald look. Apart from the hairstyle, Dhoni was also donning ‘monkish’ clothes, sitting at the backdrop of a forest.

While others speculated the reason behind the eccentric look and questioned the authenticity of the image, others made memes and jokes about it. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The picture comes as the cricketer is getting ready for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled from April 9.

