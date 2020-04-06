Anger on social media after bus driver who complained of coughing passenger dies of COVID-19

As per a CNN report, Hargrove started exhibiting COVID -19 symptoms just four days after his viral video message. As per a CNN report, Hargrove started exhibiting COVID -19 symptoms just four days after his viral video message.

The death of a Detroit bus driver who had earlier complained about a coughing passenger on his bus has prompted anger on social media after it was revealed that he had died of the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re out here as public workers, doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families,” he said in the March 21 video on Facebook. “But for you to get on the bus, and stand on the bus, and cough several times without covering up your mouth, and you know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don’t care.”

Watch here:

A week and a half after recording the video outside his bus, Hargrove, a 50-year-old, married father of six, died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to his union and city officials.

His video message had gone viral and drew attention to the lack of protection and safety provided for bus drivers and other public workers.

Hargrove’s death caused an outpouring grief and anger on social media. Take a look at some reactions here:

US governors on Sunday appealed to the White House for a national strategy to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus, as number of deaths continued to touch 10,000 with health officials warning of a week similar to a “Pearl Harbor moment.”

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News that “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly…This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9-11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized.”

