Year Ender 2020: Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020

Here is a look at all the bizarre stories of 2020.

Despite the entire world being upended by the pandemic, there was no shortage of bizarre occurrences reported across the world. Here’s a look at some of the strangest stories reported this year:

The body lying on the roadside in Ghaziabad creates panic, turns out to be sleeping man

What seemed to be a body under a tarpaulin by a road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad turned out to be a sleeping man. There were plenty of reactions to the story on social media.

Bengali serial shows doctor using bathroom scrubbers to revive patient, baffles netizens

There were plenty of comments about a Bengali TV serial in which a doctor rubs two bathroom scrubbers that he then used to revive an unconscious patient.

UP family lands in hospital after eating dish made with cannabis instead of methi

A family in Uttar Pradesh had to be hospitalised after cooking a dish with cannabis leaves. They thought the leaf was fenugreek or methi.

Pakistani groom gets AK-47 rifle as a wedding present, video sparks debate online

A groom in Pakistan got a bizarre wedding gift from a guest: an automatic rifle. A video of the woman greeting the newlyweds and asking someone to hand over what looked like an AK-47 rifle got plenty of comments on social media.

Man walks into surprise birthday party, discovers its a ‘funeral’ for him

Eli McCann tweeted about how his husband threw a surprise ‘funeral’ for his birthday. He even asked guests to McCann at the party, so it would be like a “ghost visiting his own wake”.

Watch: Turkish man goes paragliding on a sofa while watching TV

Professional tandem paraglider, Hasan Kaval shared a video of him watching television from a couch while paragliding. A video of the stunt was widely shared on several social media platforms.

‘Nightmare’, say netizens after beetle gets stuck inside 6-year-old’s eye

A bug was found inside the eye of a 6-year-old in the US after it hit her on the face. Her mother, Kris Monk, shared a post on the little girl’s ordeal along with the pictures of the dead beetle. The insect was inside her daughter’s eye for over nine hours.

Viral video: Forget face masks, man in England spotted wearing a snake on bus

A man in England was spotted using a snake as a face covering prompting a range of reactions from across the world. A video showed the man with the snake wrapped around his neck and mouth even as he sat calmly in a bus.

Doctors extract cellphone charger from man’s urinary bladder after he complains of stomach pain

Doctors in Assam extracted a mobile phone charging cable from a man’s urinary bladder after he complained of stomach ache. The man claimed he had swallowed the cable accidentally but it is believed to have been inserted through his genitalia.

‘Just Did a Bad Thing’: Teenage girl gets harmonica stuck in mouth, posts ordeal on TikTok

In an attempt to entertain her cousin, a high school student from Ontario stuffed a harmonica in her mouth. However, the musical instrument got stuck, making it difficult for O’Brien to breathe. The harmonica was later removed by a dentist.

Police in Spain stop man from taking his ‘fish for a walk’, leaves netizens in splits

When the government in Spain imposed a strict ‘stay-at-home’ policy with people allowed to step outside only to walk pets, a man was caught while claiming to take his fish for a walk.

Viral video: Malaysian newlyweds face criticism after they arrive in an ambulance for wedding

A couple in Malaysia was criticised on social media after a video of them turning up in ambulances for their wedding was widely shared. The unusual theme of the wedding was meant to reflect the bridegroom’s profession.

AI camera mistakes referee’s bald head for ball, follows it through the match

In a football game in Scotland, an artificial intelligence-based camera continuously tracked a bald referee mistaking his head for the ball. A video of the software glitch was widely circulated online.

A stray horse gets a lift on the bus

In an unusual incident, a bus driver gave a stranded horse after seeing it wandering on the city’s roads. Commuters got together to stop moving vehicles to protect the young horse. The bus was used to transport the horse to a hospital.