scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Designer models his fashion brand on 60-year-old mother, gets Cardi B’s approval

The styling was inspired by Cardi B’s Balenciaga look and also won her approval.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 20, 2021 5:17:21 pm
Fashion, Cardi B, Good News, 60 year old model, Social Media Viral, Indian ExpressIn a display of creative improvisation, Travis Di’meer, founder of fashion label IEMBE, styled his 60-year-old mother for his brand’s photoshoot as he did not book any professional models. (Source: Travis Di’meer/Twitter)

When one talks about models, we think of professionals in their teens and mid-twenties. This especially holds true when it comes to luxury labels. However, the democratisation of fashion and the limits set by the pandemic and subsequent budget cuts have forced people to disrupt the set notions of the styling world.

In a display of creative improvisation, Travis Di’meer, founder of fashion label IEMBE, styled his 60-year-old mother for his brand’s photoshoot instead of booking professional models. He also shared a small video showing his mother posing against the beats of various songs including Doja Cat’s latest hit “Get Into It (Yuh)”.

When Di’meer shared the photos on his Instagram and Twitter handle, the pictures instantly went viral. The trendy neon green and white look was inspired by rapper Cardi B’s iconic Balenciaga outfit, to which it bore a resemblance in terms of the colour scheme and the silhouette.

As of now, the photos have amassed 79k likes and thousands of reshares on Twitter and the video has loaded over 20,105 likes. The pictures also caught the attention of Cardi B who replied to a fan tweet mentioning the photoshoot.

The black-owned business has since gained much visibility online with queries pouring about the green bag styled in the photos. People are appreciating the unique photoshoot, not because of its mere aesthetics of it but also because it shatters the ageist mentality that excludes older people from the fashion space.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement