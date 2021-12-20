Designer models his fashion brand on 60-year-old mother, gets Cardi B’s approval

When one talks about models, we think of professionals in their teens and mid-twenties. This especially holds true when it comes to luxury labels. However, the democratisation of fashion and the limits set by the pandemic and subsequent budget cuts have forced people to disrupt the set notions of the styling world.

In a display of creative improvisation, Travis Di’meer, founder of fashion label IEMBE, styled his 60-year-old mother for his brand’s photoshoot instead of booking professional models. He also shared a small video showing his mother posing against the beats of various songs including Doja Cat’s latest hit “Get Into It (Yuh)”.

When Di’meer shared the photos on his Instagram and Twitter handle, the pictures instantly went viral. The trendy neon green and white look was inspired by rapper Cardi B’s iconic Balenciaga outfit, to which it bore a resemblance in terms of the colour scheme and the silhouette.

Didn’t book any models for my brand So I asked my 60yro mom to &… pic.twitter.com/hAg3rBCZ8A — Travisdimeer (@travisdimeer) December 17, 2021

As of now, the photos have amassed 79k likes and thousands of reshares on Twitter and the video has loaded over 20,105 likes. The pictures also caught the attention of Cardi B who replied to a fan tweet mentioning the photoshoot.

Wow I feel so honored https://t.co/jE1jt51x7k — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 19, 2021

If your mom 60 I’m 60 https://t.co/HWXHG5Lp0S — Simba from Bigg Peener Gangg (@simbadababy) December 19, 2021

I can’t get over how this lady snapped 🔥 https://t.co/m4bbPGtuyT — the wanderer | ablm (@thechiwanderer) December 20, 2021

The black-owned business has since gained much visibility online with queries pouring about the green bag styled in the photos. People are appreciating the unique photoshoot, not because of its mere aesthetics of it but also because it shatters the ageist mentality that excludes older people from the fashion space.