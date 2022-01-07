Designer creates luxury handbags from orange peels

Omar Sartawi, food artist and molecular gastronomist, creates handbags out of orange peels. In a technique that he calls “’digital fabrication”, he uses fruit peels and laser to make material that can be moulded to make luxury goods. The whole process takes around two weeks to finish.

In a video, showing his manufacturing process, Sartawi is seen explaining, “”One of the things I am currently working on is processing the leather of fruits and vegetables in new ways, to be used as environmentally friendly material, to turn it into luxury brands. We can create extravagant products with modern designs through available technologies. I am using it in fashion, accessories, high-end bags, and furniture.”

This is not the first time that Sartawi has used fruits or vegetables to build products. His earlier projects include making masks out of aubergine peels. His large and much-acclaimed artwork titled, “‘In a Land of No Sheep: Metamorphosis of a Nomadic Tent’ was made by 400 large aubergines.

In a world, where fashion is being critiqued for harmful environmental impact, products made up of organic material show us alternative options of sustainable fashion.