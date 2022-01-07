scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Designer creates luxury handbags from orange peels

The world of sustainable fashion is making strides every day, thanks to people like Omar Sartawi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 7, 2022 6:28:58 pm
Bag made of orange peels, sustainable fashionThe process of converting orange peels to workable material takes about two weeks.

Omar Sartawi, food artist and molecular gastronomist, creates handbags out of orange peels. In a technique that he calls “’digital fabrication”, he uses fruit peels and laser to make material that can be moulded to make luxury goods. The whole process takes around two weeks to finish.

ALSO READ |From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

In a video, showing his manufacturing process, Sartawi is seen explaining, “”One of the things I am currently working on is processing the leather of fruits and vegetables in new ways, to be used as environmentally friendly material, to turn it into luxury brands. We can create extravagant products with modern designs through available technologies. I am using it in fashion, accessories, high-end bags, and furniture.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

This is not the first time that Sartawi has used fruits or vegetables to build products. His earlier projects include making masks out of aubergine peels. His large and much-acclaimed artwork titled, “‘In a Land of No Sheep: Metamorphosis of a Nomadic Tent’ was made by 400 large aubergines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by o m a r | ع م ر (@omar_sartawi)

In a world, where fashion is being critiqued for harmful environmental impact, products made up of organic material show us alternative options of sustainable fashion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News