Designer creates luxury handbags from orange peels

Updated: January 7, 2022 6:28:58 pm
Omar Sartawi, food artist and molecular gastronomist, creates handbags out of orange peels. In a technique that he calls “’digital fabrication”, he uses fruit peels and laser to make material that can be moulded to make luxury goods. The whole process takes around two weeks to finish.
In a video, showing his manufacturing process, Sartawi is seen explaining, “”One of the things I am currently working on is processing the leather of fruits and vegetables in new ways, to be used as environmentally friendly material, to turn it into luxury brands. We can create extravagant products with modern designs through available technologies. I am using it in fashion, accessories, high-end bags, and furniture.”
View this post on Instagram
This is not the first time that Sartawi has used fruits or vegetables to build products. His earlier projects include making masks out of aubergine peels. His large and much-acclaimed artwork titled, “‘In a Land of No Sheep: Metamorphosis of a Nomadic Tent’ was made by 400 large aubergines.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In a world, where fashion is being critiqued for harmful environmental impact, products made up of organic material show us alternative options of sustainable fashion.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-