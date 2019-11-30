Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Desi Twitterati outraged after Selena Gomez stands on books for Puma’s latest ad campaign

Since books are a source of knowledge and revered in India, the viral pictures sparked outrage among netizens in India who called out the singer for being insensitive and disrespectful.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2019 7:45:45 pm
Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez stands on books for Puma ad campaign, Puma ad campaign, Selena Gomez Puma Photoshoot, Puma, Viral Photos, trending, Indian express news Selena Gomez had recently collaborated with the famous sports brand Puma for one of their Winter collection in which she was captured standing on a couple of books.

Selena Gomez recently made headlines after her first live performance in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards. But the singer-turned-actor has once again made headlines, but this time, not for the right reasons. The 27-year-old was termed insensitive by desi Twitterati after several pictures of her standing on books went viral.

The former Disney star had recently collaborated with the famous sports brand Puma for their SG x PUMA AW19 Fall/ Winter 2019 collection in which, the singer donned a sporty attire and was captured standing on a couple of books.

Since books are a source of knowledge and revered in India, the viral pictures sparked outrage among netizens in India who called out the singer for being insensitive and disrespectful.

While many Indians expressed displeasure at the campaign picture, there were quite a few who came up with hilarious jokes on the issue. Take a look at some of the desi reactions:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement