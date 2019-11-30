Desi Twitterati outraged after Selena Gomez stands on books for Puma’s latest ad campaign

Selena Gomez had recently collaborated with the famous sports brand Puma for one of their Winter collection in which she was captured standing on a couple of books. Selena Gomez had recently collaborated with the famous sports brand Puma for one of their Winter collection in which she was captured standing on a couple of books.

Selena Gomez recently made headlines after her first live performance in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards. But the singer-turned-actor has once again made headlines, but this time, not for the right reasons. The 27-year-old was termed insensitive by desi Twitterati after several pictures of her standing on books went viral.

The former Disney star had recently collaborated with the famous sports brand Puma for their SG x PUMA AW19 Fall/ Winter 2019 collection in which, the singer donned a sporty attire and was captured standing on a couple of books.

Since books are a source of knowledge and revered in India, the viral pictures sparked outrage among netizens in India who called out the singer for being insensitive and disrespectful.

While many Indians expressed displeasure at the campaign picture, there were quite a few who came up with hilarious jokes on the issue. Take a look at some of the desi reactions:

Don’t step on books, for Hindus books are holy object and we worship them… — Kalari Yodhha (@KYodhha) November 29, 2019

When they said books are the ladder to knowledge they did not mean this !! — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) November 29, 2019

PUMA is a sport brand and someone needed out of context books to disrespect for this shot? As props? Think, Puma. We book-lovers dont approve. — Like a prawn who yawns at dawn! (@CherryColaZing) November 29, 2019

please don’t stand on the books — maya (@speelymay) November 28, 2019

@PUMA such disrespect for books! — Rajiv N (@I_Love_Mumbai_2) November 29, 2019

Respect books .. — Oshorajesh101 (@oshorajesh101) November 29, 2019

Why’s she standing on books? — ‏‎‎مدھو (@collegeblues) November 29, 2019

Book Pe Pair ni rakhte didi ;-; — sober_man 😁 (@StonerPsychic) November 28, 2019

I think the Asian in all of us can figuratively hear our mum screaming at us for stepping on books. #alllove #justiceforthebooks — Annikyns (@Lannfernandez) November 28, 2019

@PUMA Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati and in Islam the very first verse of the Qur’an reads, “Among you the Most Generous is Who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not.”

You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements. — جاوید سوری (@JavedSuri) November 29, 2019

Such apathy for learning, knowledge and books….

Such insensitivity to the process of seeking and imparting knowledge…

Such gross disrespect… — Faqeer (@sameer_verma_) November 29, 2019

Why is she stepping on the books? Not acceptable. — Habibah Qamar (@Qamarhabibah) November 28, 2019

किताब पर पैर नहीं लगाते, विद्या रानी पाप लगायेगी 😣😭 — डेंटिस्ट Kabira Speaking 🎭🌈 (@thewordsofshiva) November 28, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd