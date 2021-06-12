scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
‘Literally the best Indian kids can hope for’: Desi Tweeple relate to Pultizer-winning journalist’s father reaction

Megha Rajagopalan is among two Indian-origin journalists who won the US' top journalism award on Friday. Tampa Bay Times' Neil Bedi won for local reporting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 12, 2021 4:19:37 pm
pulitzer prize, indian journalist pultizer award, megha Rajagopalan, buzzfeed reporter pulitzer, indian dad pulitzer reaction, viral news, indian expressMany desi people from around the world said they could relate to the response while congratulating the journalist.

Ask any Asian kid, and they would tell you earning plaudits from a complete stranger is far easier than getting praised by their own parent. Even winning the highly coveted award like a Pulitzer Prize might not elicit a gushing response. And that’s exactly what happened with Megha Rajagopalan, an Indian-origin journalist, who has just won the award.

Rajagopalan, along with two other contributors — Alison Killing and Christo Buschek — won the Pulitzer Prize for innovative investigative reports that exposed a vast infrastructure of prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its restive Xinjiang region.

As the award was announced and congratulatory messages poured in from around the globe, she shared a screenshot of her conversation with her father. Sharing the chat which read: “Congratulation Megha. Mom just forwarded me,” she aptly dubbed it as ‘understated Indian dad reaction.”

With no emojis or even exclamation marks in the message, he only added, “Well Done”, it resonated with many desi people online, and led to the tweet going viral. It was even retweeted by Pulitzer Prizes’ official Twitter handle.

People reacted to her post congratulating her on winning the award but said they could totally relate to her father’s understated reaction, with many asking why Asian parents are all like this. Many said although they might not be expressing their happiness and excitement to their child to keep them humble, they surely have been bragging about their daughter to everyone.

Some even joked that as parents have a very high standard and are hard to please, with some even saying “he’s waiting for the Nobel”. Others also quipped he might be still disappointed that she didn’t become a doctor or an engineer but thanked her for inspiring others to follow their dreams.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the father-daughter conversation:

Rajagopalan is among two Indian-origin journalists who won the US’ top journalism award on Friday. Tampa Bay Times’ Neil Bedi won for local reporting. Bedi along with Kathleen McGrory has been awarded the prize for the series exposing a Sheriff’s Office initiative that used computer modelling to identify people believed to be future crime suspects. About 1,000 people were monitored under the programme, including children.

Rajagopalan, international correspondent for BuzzFeed News, was the first journalist to find and visit an internment camp for Uighur Muslims in China’s far west — work for which she won the Human Rights Press Award in 2018.

Minutes after she won, Rajagopalan told BuzzFeed News she wasn’t even watching the ceremony live because she wasn’t expecting to win.  “I’m in complete shock, I did not expect this,” Rajagopalan was quoted.

