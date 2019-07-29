Desi netizens react to PM Narendra Modi’s stint with Man vs Wild Bear Grylls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen in a special episode of popular wildlife show Man vs Wild. The show features the Prime Minister joining British presenter Bear Grylls on an “epic adventure” into the Indian wilderness. Grylls shared on Twitter a 45-second teaser of the episode which will broadcast at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India.

“People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery,” Grylls wrote.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

With a following of over 1.3 million, it did not take long for Grylls’s tweet to go viral and trigger reactions. While many expressed excitement to watch the episode, others praised Modi for taking the initiative.

