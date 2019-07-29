Desi netizens react to PM Narendra Modi’s stint with Man vs Wild Bear Grylls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen in a special episode of popular wildlife show Man vs Wild. The show features the Prime Minister joining British presenter Bear Grylls on an “epic adventure” into the Indian wilderness. Grylls shared on Twitter a 45-second teaser of the episode which will broadcast at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India.
“People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery,” Grylls wrote.
People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE
— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019
With a following of over 1.3 million, it did not take long for Grylls’s tweet to go viral and trigger reactions. While many expressed excitement to watch the episode, others praised Modi for taking the initiative.
Excited to watch this episode 💪💪 https://t.co/F6IxAWf4Vr
— sudarshan (@sudsmr) July 29, 2019
Wow…! Going to be a fantastic journey.. https://t.co/5WDZx7rwW8
— Arindam Nath (@ArindamIndia) July 29, 2019
Will be dynamic Duo..👀⏳ https://t.co/egXiyxIkdD
— Deepanshi (@Deepans66831215) July 29, 2019
Isn’t this a wow moment?? https://t.co/QFzhAIYEVZ
— Sawan (@SawanGowlikar) July 29, 2019
It was President of US, now PM of India , Did not see it coming but #Proud. Hope he knew PM @narendramodi was a vegetarian though😂.
#PMModionDiscovery #TigerStateOfIndia #TigerDay #InternationalTigerDay #MondayMotivaton https://t.co/smwklBX1oG
— AwwChinto (@beseen_achinto) July 29, 2019
Discovery network after episode of Man vs Wild with PM Modi #PMModionDiscovery #manvswild pic.twitter.com/4iatBKVRxY
— yash.uk (@UkeyYash) July 29, 2019
Modiji: Dhinchak Pooja has released a new song
Bear Grylls: That’s why I live in the jungle#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ZbNpuhz0OQ
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 29, 2019
Modiji: Rahul Bose paid Rs. 442 for 2 bananas
Bear Grylls: You guys pay money for food?#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/pC5nUhWkyh
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019
#PMModionDiscovery#PUBG update 😎 pic.twitter.com/mjZJc3KJbB
— Anuj. 😌 (@OffendedAnuj) July 29, 2019