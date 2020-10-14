A man’s tweet on taking his Asian family out for a meal finds plenty of support online

Many shared similar experiences online starting a thread on things desi people can relate to.

A man in England shared what he thought were his unique problems with taking his Asian family out for a meal, but discovered that there were plenty of people who had the same issues.

Aadil Hanif from Leeds tweeted about how difficult is it to take Asian parents out for a meal. He complained that his mother always claimed she could make it better, while his father always argued about how it was a waste of money. He also claimed that he claimed that his siblings were no better than his parents given their complaints.

Acc no they complained then too — Aadil (@Aadil_Hanif) October 13, 2020

The tweet got nearly 30,000 likes but also received a lot of responses from people who said that they’d had similar experiences.

Many remarked about how “scarily accurate” his description was and many spoke of their own experiences of taking their parents out for a meal.

Why is this sooo accurate 🤣🤣 https://t.co/L6GDoeDaHW — Ayesha (@ashhhk123) October 14, 2020

Never identified with anything more than this tweet. https://t.co/zkCaDUHHyP — Jaspreet Sohal (@jassij1984) October 14, 2020

At least ur parents go my mum REFUSES to eat out even take away https://t.co/ZcDkIo1AAD — m (@lool_2020_) October 14, 2020

Last week took my parents to a Korean cafe and had their famous dessert Bingsoo & the amount of lecture I received on how its just ice shavings with ice cream & some oreo biscuits on top and how my mom could have made the same thing at home herself and my dad just had some tea😂 https://t.co/juUfZN4PYj — Adambaizar (@adambaizar) October 13, 2020

*Orders a salad*

Parents: needs more masalahttps://t.co/TAz2LMMgaO — EET EEEEZ WHAT (@ashrafinni) October 13, 2020

Don’t forget grandma wanting to order something else because she doesn’t like the way her food tastes/looks https://t.co/WeVgYkGtRz — . (@mattybobaaanga) October 14, 2020

Kahani of every asian family🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZX3jRtVf29 — P ę æ ř ľ (@Maryam76967577) October 13, 2020

Do we all live the same lives or something?! — Marigold (@marigol43141455) October 13, 2020

I can’t take my family anywhere they always bitch n complain so we always end up going Turkish that’s why I’ve stopped going with them get forced into eating kebab every other time CBA — Hollow Man 🍫 (@Man_Lyk_Tyrone) October 14, 2020

or they’ll just go to a desi restaurant like always no exceptions. Like there are so many other cuisines 😪 — Mishel (@HiTweeties) October 14, 2020

All of this is literally my family but my dad will agree that my mum can cook it better wallah 😂 — ليندا (@lindaaa_azizam) October 13, 2020

mothers always gotta say i can cook so much food in this much money n it will be so much better aNd hEALTHy — jaykaayy // suzy sheep (@bigbrainsarz) October 13, 2020

