Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A man’s tweet on taking his Asian family out for a meal finds plenty of support online

Many remarked about how "scarily accurate" his description was and many spoke of their own experiences with their parents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 4:47:46 pm
desi parents, asian parents, asian households, desi family stereotypes, desi family funny tweets, desi parents jokes, viral news, indian expressMany shared similar experiences online starting a thread on things desi people can relate to.

A man in England shared what he thought were his unique problems with taking his Asian family out for a meal, but discovered that there were plenty of people who had the same issues.

Aadil Hanif from Leeds tweeted about how difficult is it to take Asian parents out for a meal. He complained that his mother always claimed she could make it better, while his father always argued about how it was a waste of money. He also claimed that he claimed that his siblings were no better than his parents given their complaints.

The tweet got nearly 30,000 likes but also received a lot of responses from people who said that they’d had similar experiences.

You cant pick family, you get stuck with them

Many remarked about how “scarily accurate” his description was and many spoke of their own experiences of taking their  parents out for a meal.

