Desi groom skydives to join his baraat, video goes viral

Screengrab showing the groom flying down from the sky as his baraat waited for him at the beach. (Source: Zohaib Ali) Screengrab showing the groom flying down from the sky as his baraat waited for him at the beach. (Source: Zohaib Ali)

“How, crazy is this?” the off-camera photographer asks one of the groomsmen. “Only he would do this!” the groomsman replies, before looking back up to the blue sky as a parachute glides down.

There are grand entrances at weddings, and then there’s Akaash Yadav’s entry from the sky. For his wedding with Gaganpreet Singh in Mexico’s Los Cabos, Yadav dived from an aircraft, even as around 500 guests cheered him on from the ground.

The video of him gliding down to the wedding venue has taken Instagram by storm, and shows guests at the wedding trying to spot him in the sky.

But it wasn’t what had planned originally. In an email to IndianExpress.com, Yadav said he initially wanted to arrive on a boat with friends and family. However, when they discovered that wasn’t possible due to legal reasons, he considered the aerial route.

“I smiled and looked at my planners and said ‘if I can’t come by sea then I’ll come by sky’. They laughed and when it quieted down, I said, ‘No, I’m serious’. And the rest is history,” Yadav said.

Although it isn’t the first time he has skydived, Yadav said his wife was worried, just the same like last time.

UK-based photographer Zohaib Ali, who documented the wedding, told IndianExpress.com that the groom’s entry was “crazy”, and it was the first time he had seen something like this.

He also explained how difficult it was to capture.

“We had to coordinate the dive, with not only us being ready, but also the 500 Indians during the baraat. Plus, remember, we had no contact with the groom after he took the plunge. So we literally were left to look up and anticipate his jump,” the photographer said in an email interview.

The groom and wedding party had been notified about an approaching storm, but the idea of a skydive wasn’t dropped.

“It was all going smoothly…he was meant to jump at around 12:30 pm, but then we were told about the storm coming to Los Cabos, so, he had to jump earlier to beat the storm,” Ali said.

“That was a little nerve wracking for all but it all worked out in the end,” he added.

Asked about the storm, Yadav said he wasn’t “nervous”. “As I was waiting by the plane and the instructor ran to the pilot and said sternly (in Spanish) ‘We need to leave now or we’re f****d.’ The sun was still shining and my beautiful bride was still waiting for me. Nothing could bring me down at that point,” he said.

Yadav said he didn’t expect the video would go viral. “I had no idea people would freak out the way they did. I told my brother that morning as he was waking up that I was skydiving into my baraat and he said ‘shut up, no you’re not’ and went back to sleep. I did it 100 per cent for me and the fact that it’s gone viral is just icing on the cake.”

The bride and groom are both professional dancers and actors in the US. They exchanged vows in a Hindu ceremony in Mexico and will host a reception in California later this week. It’s not clear if anything as grand is planned for that.

