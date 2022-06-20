scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Watch: Deputy sheriff saves baby skunk, melts hearts online

The rescued baby skunk is under the care of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota and Paws and Claws Humane Society.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 8:20:06 pm
deputy sheriff rescued baby skunk, baby skunk rescued, Animal rescue video, Indian ExpressOn Friday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office shared a video of the skunk’s rescue mission on its Facebook page.

Nate Jacobson, a deputy sheriff at Olmsted County in Minnesota, the US, undertook an odd rescue mission last week when he encountered a baby skunk in the middle of a road.

On seeing the lone animal struggling in the middle of a road on a hot day, the deputy sheriff could not help but come to its aid.

ALSO READ |Forest staff helps rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp, watch the animal give its 100% too

While speaking to ABC 6 News, Jacobson said he was confused and clueless when he first spotted the skunk. However, he eventually picked up the animal and put it in a shaded area away from the road. He then waited around to see if the skunk’s mother would appear or if the skunk would move away on its own, but the animal stayed in the same place.

The officer then picked him up and sought the help of Paws and Claws Humane Society, an animal shelter. At the animal shelter, the baby skunk was fed milk and the mammal regained its strength soon. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota and the animal shelter will take care of the skunk before it is released into the wild.

On Friday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office shared a video of the skunk’s rescue mission on its Facebook page. The video soon went viral with thousands of likes.

Appreciating Jacobson for helping the baby animal, a Facebook user commented on the video, “Your are Awesome Deputy Jacobson!! Thank you for sharing your compassionate side. That baby really needed help”.

