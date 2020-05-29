Actor Denzel Washington helps police deal with homeless man, earns praise online

Photos and videos of Washington acting as a mediator between the man and the police is being widely shared online. Photos and videos of Washington acting as a mediator between the man and the police is being widely shared online.

Hollywood super star Denzel Washington is trending on social media after a video emerged of him mediating between police officials and a homeless man in West Hollywood. According to reports, Washington heard a commotion and intervened to reduce the tension and waited with him throughout the police interaction.

In the video that’s being shared on social media, the two-time Academy Award winner is seen comforting the man who appeared visibly distressed. Toward the end of the brief clip, the man is put in handcuffs. Washington stayed with him throughout the entire incident and was praised for his actions given the recent death of a man in Minneapolis after he was arrested by the police.

According to TMZ the Training Day star was passing in his car in the area when he spotted the man “in some peril with oncoming traffic.” Washington got out of his car and talked to the man to bring him on to the sidewalk.

According to USA Today, passersby recognised the actor and called in the police.

“We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” the officer at scene was quoted. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today.”

Want 2 know what really happened with #DenzelWashington and the #LAPD last week while he was being a #goodsamaritan ? Get the real story : this is how an encounter with the cops is supposed to end #turnyourclicksintocash pic.twitter.com/Vcy2ybq9tk — MoPhoPix (@MoPhoPix) May 28, 2020

Although Washington’s representative hasn’t commented on the incident yet, the actor’s good deed caused his name to trend on Twitter.

Many people praised him for his intervention given it came following the recent death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd death’s has triggered protests in many parts of US.

Floyd died while in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes on a a busy street. While officers have argued that Floyd was resisting arrest, surveillance video and witnesses say otherwise.

As the video of the actor was shared on social media, many said that it was because of Washington’s presence that prevented the situation from escalating:

Denzel Washington saw a commotion in West Hollywood with cops and an unarmed distressed homeless man. He got out of his car and served as a barrier between the man and the police — helping to diffuse a tense situation. This man was arrested safely.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UyYdX1vT6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 28, 2020

Truly a hero and a very bright spot in an otherwise bleak time is #DenzelWashington standing between police and an unarmed homeless man. He calmly diffused the situation, all while wearing a mask. #hero pic.twitter.com/gURybG1fer — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 29, 2020

This incident with Denzel interceding for the homeless man, just breaks my damn heart. Denzel out there in an old T-shirt, doing the good work. Maybe saving a life. Being a good example for all of us. Thank you, #DenzelWashington. https://t.co/VNKdn9CPmy — Emily (@poppy1080) May 28, 2020

#DenzelWashington DenzelWashington Did what anybody should do in that kind of situation I would’ve like to know that the people recording #GeorgeFloyd or Those surrounding him could’ve felt safe enough to do the same — Bryonna Jones (@BryonnaJones) May 29, 2020

After what happened to George Floyd, this helped take the edge off. Thank you Denzel Washington. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/sPhoPSA1R6 — Deborah Grey (@GreyFrost) May 28, 2020

In the wake of another police brutality case, I’m glad someone approached what could’ve been a similar situation with peace & common sense.❤️#DenzelWashington pic.twitter.com/bZ5sK322fk — Allie 💋 (@FallenAngel1508) May 28, 2020

“Start ur day with prayer. Ask for wisdom. Don’t aspire to make a living. Aspire to make difference.” #DenzelWashington #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/lBXIggTzgk — Mz✨ (@Mazzzen75) May 28, 2020

It helps that’s he Denzel Washington. If it was anyone else of color, the police would tell you to stay away and actually aggravating the situation. You would make cops a little more angry and would eventually take it out on the guy they have on the floor. Seen it first hand. — Eric Avina (@aavina80) May 28, 2020

Was someone saying that? NO; anyone interfering would probably have been injured/shot. Denzel is a celebrity and recognizable. That made ALL the difference in the survival of he and this man, which is wrong and tragic. We MUST not stand by or turn away, though, ever. — canadiansonthebeach (@vancouverboomer) May 28, 2020

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday over Floyd’s death where he was heard repeatedly moaning and gasping while pleading, “Please, I can’t breathe, please, man.” Violent protests have been witnessed in the state following the death and many have been detained in other parts of the country for organising protests and marches.

Hollywood celebrities and sports personalities are among those who have voiced their concerns over police brutalities directed at members of the black community.

