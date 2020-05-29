Follow Us:
Friday, May 29, 2020
COVID19

Actor Denzel Washington helps police deal with homeless man, earns praise online

Many people thanked actor Denzel Washington's intervention given it comes after the recent death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died in police custody.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2020 2:41:28 pm
Photos and videos of Washington acting as a mediator between the man and the police is being widely shared online.

Hollywood super star Denzel Washington is trending on social media after a video emerged of him mediating between police officials and a homeless man in West Hollywood. According to reports, Washington heard a commotion and intervened to reduce the tension and waited with him throughout the police interaction.

In the video that’s being shared on social media, the two-time Academy Award winner is seen comforting the man who appeared visibly distressed. Toward the end of the brief clip, the man is put in handcuffs. Washington stayed with him throughout the entire incident and was praised for his actions given the recent death of a man in Minneapolis after he was arrested by the police.

According to TMZ the Training Day star was passing in his car in the area when he spotted the man “in some peril with oncoming traffic.” Washington got out of his car and talked to the man to bring him on to the sidewalk.

Watch the video here:

According to USA Today, passersby recognised the actor and called in the police.

“We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” the officer at scene was quoted. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today.”

Although Washington’s representative hasn’t commented on the incident yet, the actor’s good deed caused his name to trend on Twitter.

Many people praised him for his intervention given it came following the recent death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd death’s has triggered protests in many parts of US.

Floyd died while in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes on a a busy street. While officers have argued that Floyd was resisting arrest, surveillance video and witnesses say otherwise.

As the video of the actor was shared on social media, many said that it was because of Washington’s presence that prevented the situation from escalating:

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday over Floyd’s death where he was heard repeatedly moaning and gasping while pleading, “Please, I can’t breathe, please, man.” Violent protests have been witnessed in the state following the death and many have been detained in other parts of the country for organising protests and marches.

Hollywood celebrities and sports personalities are among those who have voiced their concerns over police brutalities directed at members of the black community.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement