Denver Zoo rhino plays keyboard on his 12th birthday, internet says ‘give him an Emmy already’

A rhino at the Denver Zoo celebrated his birthday by playing a keyboard and the video of it making rounds on the internet. Taking to Instagram, the Colorado attraction shared a video that featured Bandhu, a greater one-horned rhino, showing off his musical talent on his 12th birthday.

“Our resident male greater one-horned rhino turns 12 today! It might be his birthday, but Bandhu wanted to treat you all to a special song he wrote all by himself. Using his prehensile lip to compose a tune is just one of the many ways we can use enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the birthday boy”, the zoo wrote, sharing the now-viral video.

The video delighted many on the internet and has been viewed over 22,000 times. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Time and again, videos of animal, playing musical instruments have gone viral on social media impressing many.

Back in 2020, Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov was seen performing a duet with his cat who played the piano. The feline was seen using its front paws to press the keys of the instruments.