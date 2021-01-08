Denmark launches children’s TV show about man with large penis, sparks debate

The show named John Dillermand is an animated series developed by the Danish public broadcaster DR, aimed at kids aged four to eight years old.

Denmark has recently launched a children’s TV show about the adventures of a man with a large and flexible penis, prompting a wide range of reactions online.

The show follows the protagonist John Dillermand and how he navigates through everyday life with his large genitals. In the series, he is seen getting into trouble and also getting out of it, suggesting that his comically long penis is neither a blessing nor a curse.

While the show was met with positive reviews in Denmark, with some people identifying the series as a light-hearted way to teach children about the human anatomy, others took offence by the titular character’s trait.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I think it’s a funny show. Fifty % of the world’s population has a “Diller” between the legs. And didn’t we all fantasize as a kid with all the things we wanted to do with that little tool?

And it de-sexualize the penis. It’s a piece of our body. That’s all. — 🎄 P e t e r D e S m e t 🎄 (@dewlanna) January 6, 2021

This is not a healthy or ok book at all for children. It may not be sexualizing the penis but why does it have to be focused on at all by children. Give me a break — Kimmikat (@kimmikat10) January 6, 2021

Interesting subject matter…. — Captain Mutant 💫🖖🐙 (@CptMutant) January 6, 2021

#JohnDillermand

I just watched the pilot for this wonderful show! Got to say this Denmark animation about a man with a super penis might just be the next big thing. Hope we see it brought over to the states so are children can experience true art.#cartoon #entertainment — TheSleepiestGamer (@SleepyG29096167) January 6, 2021

Maybe #JohnDillermand is the hero we didn’t know we needed — Line 🍀 (@lienlonelike) January 5, 2021

🇩🇰 In Denmark a news kids TV show is about a man who has …an exceptionally long penis#JohnDillermand Liberals don’t understand what it is to be a child. They see them as young adults. And it explains lot of things. pic.twitter.com/PEZxTHwWc6 — Expat in Poland 🇵🇱 (@BasedPoland2) January 6, 2021

#JohnDillermand is a wonder, heavily mustached with a kind heart! I said heart! pic.twitter.com/zWeSEA51zT — ash (@havregryn_) January 7, 2021

Today on Only in Denmark, an animated children’s show about a man with the longest willy the world which he can’t control. Here he is making soap bubbles with it 🤷 #JohnDillermand pic.twitter.com/ISaMvC0lcP — Lara Mulady (@laramulady) January 4, 2021

Undecided as to whether #JohnDillermand is the surreality we need, or the surreality we deserve. pic.twitter.com/UJHxeYe0Me — brittabrau (@brittabrau) January 8, 2021

According to a CNN report, many parents have also taken to the Facebook page DR’s children’s network, urging them to remove the program.

However, despite receiving mixed reviews, John Dillermand, of which, ‘Diller’ is a Danish slang word for penis, has been commissioned for 20 episodes by the broadcaster with 13 already available online.