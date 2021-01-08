scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
Denmark launches children’s TV show about man with large penis, sparks debate

The show follows the protagonist John Dillermand and how he navigates through everyday life with his large genitals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 8, 2021 6:34:22 pm
Denmark, Children’s TV show, John Dillermand, Danish cartoon about man with large penis, Danish cartoon John Dillermand reviews, John Dillermand reactions on Twitter, Indian Express news.The show named John Dillermand is an animated series developed by the Danish public broadcaster DR, aimed at kids aged four to eight years old.

Denmark has recently launched a children’s TV show about the adventures of a man with a large and flexible penis, prompting a wide range of reactions online.

The show named John Dillermand, which is an animated series developed by the Danish public broadcaster DR, is aimed at kids aged four to eight-years-old.

The show follows the protagonist John Dillermand and how he navigates through everyday life with his large genitals. In the series, he is seen getting into trouble and also getting out of it, suggesting that his comically long penis is neither a blessing nor a curse.

While the show was met with positive reviews in Denmark, with some people identifying the series as a light-hearted way to teach children about the human anatomy, others took offence by the titular character’s trait.

According to a CNN report, many parents have also taken to the Facebook page DR’s children’s network, urging them to remove the program.

However, despite receiving mixed reviews, John Dillermand, of which, ‘Diller’ is a Danish slang word for penis, has been commissioned for 20 episodes by the broadcaster with 13 already available online.

