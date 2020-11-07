‘Democrats, Assemble!’: Spoof of Avengers Endgame featuring Biden, Trump delights even Hulk

With a message to count all the votes, the spoof is breaking the internet.

As the results of the US presidential elections are awaited, a spoof video of Avengers Assemble animated film featuring the two candidates, incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden, has impressed people everywhere, including the original cast of the Marvel’s franchise.

In a recent fan edit of the climax of Avengers: Endgame, a social media user gave it an US election twist, urging all the Democrats to assemble and chant to count all the votes.

Created by videographer John Handem Piette, the video shows Trump as uber villain Thanos sitting on the ruins, claiming “we did win this election”.

Biden, presented as Captain America, asks Trump to “shut up”, a reference to the bitter and acrimonious presidential debates the two leaders had last month.

Watch the video here:

As expected, the Democrat line-up in the video features an ensemble of its most prominent leaders, with former President Barack Obama as the Black Panther, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris as Falcon, and Obama’s wife Michelle as Gamora.

The other Democrats who appear include veteran Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, and the young and firebrand Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel.

Interestingly, the spoof video also features teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose ‘anger management’ reply to Trump almost a year after he attacked her is being hailed as a “revenge best served cold”.

The video also pays tributes to the memory of iconic US figures – Black leader John Lewis and US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg – who passed away recently but whose legacy cast a long shadow on the US elections. Also presented was late Republican John McCain, whose wife has endorsed Biden as has many other Republicans.

The video has taken the social media by storm, with over 19 million views on Twitter and impressing many fans and actors, including Mark Ruffalo, who played Hulk in the Marvels franchise.

Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there… https://t.co/WyZUNnkaqF — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020

Movie title should be called The mail- in vote. The dream team wins. https://t.co/7yMtLcP3Cw — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) November 7, 2020

Now i gotta rewatch end game tonight https://t.co/4zqX3OqXKn — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) November 7, 2020

Omg this is beautiful! Tweets watch this but get the tissues I’m so emotional! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris our heroes! https://t.co/kb2qdfY79Y — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) November 6, 2020

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020

I don’t know who did this, but take a bow pic.twitter.com/BQTVGbJA05 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 6, 2020

At first I was laughing at how silly this is. And then these guys showed up and I started 😭😭😭.

I hope I can hold onto my sanity for a little while longer. pic.twitter.com/TonDpuasbh — Trump for Prison 2020 (@mePaulaThompson) November 6, 2020

Omg, this is incredible!! I can’t tell you how moved I am after seeing this 💪🏼🙌🏼 #AllVotesMatter #CountEveryVote — Tomek Kosalka (@TomekKosalka) November 6, 2020

On election result front, Democratic candidate, Biden is on the cusp of victory. He is six electoral college votes away from winning the presidency, and has taken the lead in three crucial states — Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada — any one of which would give him the key to the White House. Biden has 264 votes while Republican President has won only 214 votes so far, according to a projection by The Associated Press (AP).

