Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg shakes a dog by its snout, video goes viral

The video left people divided online, but most felt there was nothing wrong in what he did. The video left people divided online, but most felt there was nothing wrong in what he did.

A video of Michael Bloomberg, who is in the running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, is going viral after the former New York City mayor was seen shaking the snout of a dog in greeting. The video that was recorded by a journalist on the campaign trail has since gone viral.

Bloomberg, who was in rival Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont on Monday, addressed a crowd of around 300 and spoke about various topics including President Donald Trump’s impeachment. While greeting local residents, he came to a dog owner and his pet.

While the billionaire shook hands with the man, the three-time mayor decided to playfully shake the snout of the dog. He then patted the head of the dog.

Watch the video here:

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

After the video went viral, some people said that it’s not the proper way to greet a stranger’s dog for the first time. However, dog lovers argued it showed Bloomberg was comfortable with dogs. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

tbh the dog’s face at the end says everything pic.twitter.com/V4esnooNJz — BarkBox (@barkbox) January 28, 2020

All presidential candidates should be recorded 10 minutes uninterrupted with a dog to see if they can possibly still relate to other living creatures. — Truax (@100pctAkronite) January 28, 2020

Not a Bloomberg fan but I’m totally OK with that kind of an interaction! Woof! — Christina EPL Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Christi70120201) January 28, 2020

I don’t even like Bloomberg, but this is endearing as hell. — His Excellency Bishop Ydstie-Smirnov (@xrelaht) January 28, 2020

Any dog person who’s comfortable around dogs can relate to this affectionate act. Thanks for sharing. — Dixie Diva🌊⚖🌊No DMs (@MsDixieDiva8253) January 29, 2020

That’s called playing, not nose shaking. Lol. At least he likes dogs. Dogs are great at weeding out bad folks. He just passed the dog test, at least. — Cathy Ⓥ (@SNAP_Vegan) January 28, 2020

It shows he’s comfortable with dogs. Y’all don’t act like you’ve never done that with your own pups. It’s actually a trust thing. — becky lou (@ruatwitt) January 28, 2020

Mike Bloomberg knows dogs.

This is THE wolf greeting. Perfectly acceptable in dog society, from alpha wolf to submissive wolf. — Freckles 20 (@FrecklesXX20) January 28, 2020

Hide your dogs 🐶🐶🐶 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 29, 2020

Can’t stop laughing at this https://t.co/R3uAoPWF3X — Jake Young (@JustJokeyJake) January 29, 2020

“I know Donald Trump, I’ve campaigned against him on tobacco, on guns, on the environment, and every time I have won. And that’s what you have to do to beat him. Also, I think that in terms of a lot of people who think this country should evolve rather than have a revolution, I would be their choice, and I’d be honored to serve,” Bloomberg told the crowd, according to a CBS report.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd