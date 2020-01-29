Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg shakes a dog by its snout, video goes viral

After the video went viral, some people said that it's not the proper way to greet a stranger's dog for the first time. However, dog lovers argued it showed Michael Bloomberg was comfortable with dogs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 6:45:30 pm
man shakes dog snout, Mike Bloomberg, Mike Bloomberg dog snout video, Mike Bloomberg dog snout shake video, us presidential election, viral videos, indian express The video left people divided online, but most felt there was nothing wrong in what he did.

A video of Michael Bloomberg, who is in the running to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, is going viral after the former New York City mayor was seen shaking the snout of a dog in greeting. The video that was recorded by a journalist on the campaign trail has since gone viral.

Bloomberg, who was in rival Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont on Monday, addressed a crowd of around 300 and spoke about various topics including President Donald Trump’s impeachment. While greeting local residents, he came to a dog owner and his pet.

While the billionaire shook hands with the man, the three-time mayor decided to playfully shake the snout of the dog. He then patted the head of the dog.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, some people said that it’s not the proper way to greet a stranger’s dog for the first time. However, dog lovers argued it showed Bloomberg was comfortable with dogs. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I know Donald Trump, I’ve campaigned against him on tobacco, on guns, on the environment, and every time I have won. And that’s what you have to do to beat him. Also, I think that in terms of a lot of people who think this country should evolve rather than have a revolution, I would be their choice, and I’d be honored to serve,” Bloomberg told the crowd, according to a CBS report.

