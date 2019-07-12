Delta plane makes emergency landing after engine break down; video of scary moment goes viral

A video of a Delta plane’s engine failing mid-flight has gone viral on social media after it was tweeted by a passenger. Shared by Logan Webb, the six-second clip features a metal piece rattling around a failed engine emitting bright orange light. According to a CNN report, the passengers were trying to connect with their family members moments before the aircraft made an emergency landing North Carolina.

“After we heard the boom we just saw all this smoke come up into the cabin, and that’s when we really started freaking out,” a passenger Avery Porch told CNN. “It started slowing down a little bit, it started getting hot (and) air cut off.” The clip went viral with over 3 million views after it was tweeted, with many expressing shock over the incident.

Watch the video here:

The aircraft, Delta Flight 1425, was carrying around 150 passengers and was heading from Atlanta to Baltimore when the issue occurred with the engine. The plane landed safely at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the passengers were booked on alternative flights to Baltimore, the news website reported.

The clip triggered many reactions online, with some questioning the airlines and the safety provided to its passengers.

