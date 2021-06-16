Delta passengers restrain off-duty crew member who threatened to ‘take the plane down’, video goes viral

The man had said that he was "going to take the plane down",

In a bizarre incident, an off-duty Delta Air Lines flight attendant allegedly attempted to open the door of an aircraft midair, moments after commandeering the flight’s PA system. A video of passengers taking down the unruly attendant left netizens shocked after it went online on social media.

According to a New York Post report, the incident took place inside Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta, when many passengers and crew members had to contain the off-duty attendant. The man had said that he was “going to take the plane down”, the report added.

Post the incident, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City where the off-duty flight attendant was taken into custody, the report added.

Flight track for @Delta 1730 (Los Angeles – Atlanta) showing the diversion to Oklahoma City (OKC).https://t.co/vGkoeYqMVE pic.twitter.com/kJ4KzTpvzQ — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 12, 2021

In an interview with CNN, Curlee, a 29-year-old passenger on the flight, said that the aircraft was roughly two hours outside of Atlanta when the incident occurred. “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.”

No crewmember or passenger was hurt during the incident, the report added.

The man made an announcement that we needed to be close to our oxygen masks & proceeded to try & open the door. They then called all the “strong men” to the front of the plane to restrain him. We ended up landing in OKC as it was the closest airport to us. — AB (@alifuckingburns) June 12, 2021

Earlier, this month a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit, CNN reported.