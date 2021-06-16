scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Delta passengers restrain off-duty crew member who threatened to ‘take the plane down’, video goes viral

The incident took place inside Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta, where many passengers and crew members had to contain the off-duty attendant.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2021 1:03:07 am
delta flight, delta flight passenger viral video, off-duty flight attendant, unruly’ off-duty flight attendant viral video, aircraft bizarre incdient, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe man had said that he was "going to take the plane down",

In a bizarre incident, an off-duty Delta Air Lines flight attendant allegedly attempted to open the door of an aircraft midair, moments after commandeering the flight’s PA system. A video of passengers taking down the unruly attendant left netizens shocked after it went online on social media.

According to a New York Post report, the incident took place inside Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta, when many passengers and crew members had to contain the off-duty attendant. The man had said that he was “going to take the plane down”, the report added.

Post the incident, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City where the off-duty flight attendant was taken into custody, the report added.

In an interview with CNN, Curlee, a 29-year-old passenger on the flight, said that the aircraft was roughly two hours outside of Atlanta when the incident occurred. “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.”

No crewmember or passenger was hurt during the incident, the report added.

Earlier, this month a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit,  CNN reported.

