Delivery man sanitises package for autoimmune patient, netizens say ‘hats off’

Along with the tweet, Blasi also shared pictures of the sanitized package that was delivered at her residence. Along with the tweet, Blasi also shared pictures of the sanitized package that was delivered at her residence.

A delivery man has won praise online for going the extra mile while delivering a package to a girl with an autoimmune disorder.

The heartwarming gesture of the FedEx employee, Justin Bradshaw, was shared on social media by the girl’s mother Carrie Blasi along with the caption that read, “We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11-year-old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic. Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box ‘I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door’ — and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box. Amazing!!”

Along with the tweet, Blasi also shared pictures of the sanitised package that was delivered at her residence.

We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11 year old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic

Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door” – and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.

Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt — Carrie blasi (@Cure4emma) April 6, 2020

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, people with pre-existing health issues are more prone to catching the virus. However, precautionary measures, such as Bradshaw’s simple yet heartening gesture, will go a long way in reducing the exposure to the infection.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from the netizens. “This is precious! Not only was this an amazing act by this gentleman, but I, too, have an autoimmune disorder and this made me aware of putting a sign on the door. Thank you!” tweeted a user while praising Bradshaw.

Awww this is so so sweet ! See these are the things that will get us through this whole thing stronger !! #CoronavirusUSA #KindnessInCrisis https://t.co/OF2NkPZbeB — Sara Beth Hendrix (@pphotoessence) April 13, 2020

So I’m finding this a little late, but this is exceptional. 👊 @justinb77555105 https://t.co/Z4nIGtlUtk — Adam Steinberg (@amsteinberg29) April 12, 2020

Imagine a world where everyone had his heart. Sigh.#belikeJustin https://t.co/b1JmPNoozR — Enrico E. Villanueva (@Enrico212) April 11, 2020

Can this guy get a raise? Top notch customer service! https://t.co/mQvqdUCxvs — Little_Ms (@sweeterdanhoney) April 10, 2020

This is precious! Not only was this an amazing act by this gentleman, but I, too, have an autoimmune disorder and this made me aware of putting a sign on the door. Thank you! 💕 — Deb (@mosier_deb) April 10, 2020

This guy is amazing! Take care you all and may God bless everyone. — Mystery Postman (@doods73) April 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd