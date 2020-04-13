Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
Delivery man sanitises package for autoimmune patient, netizens say ‘hats off’

"This is precious! Not only was this an amazing act by this gentleman, but I, too, have an autoimmune disorder and this made me aware of putting a sign on the door. Thank you!" tweeted a user while praising the delivery man.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2020 3:28:44 pm
A delivery man has won praise online for going the extra mile while delivering a package to a girl with an autoimmune disorder.

The heartwarming gesture of the FedEx employee, Justin Bradshaw, was shared on social media by the girl’s mother Carrie Blasi along with the caption that read, “We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11-year-old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic. Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box ‘I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door’ — and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box. Amazing!!”

Along with the tweet, Blasi also shared pictures of the sanitised package that was delivered at her residence.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, people with pre-existing health issues are more prone to catching the virus. However, precautionary measures, such as Bradshaw’s simple yet heartening gesture, will go a long way in reducing the exposure to the infection.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions from the netizens. “This is precious! Not only was this an amazing act by this gentleman, but I, too, have an autoimmune disorder and this made me aware of putting a sign on the door. Thank you!” tweeted a user while praising Bradshaw.

