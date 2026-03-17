Norwegian diplomat travels on Delhi Metro, her honest reaction wins hearts online: ‘Should have done this sooner’

The post also featured visuals of a train pulling into the platform and another image of her sitting comfortably inside the coach, smiling for the camera

Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently experienced Delhi’s Metro system for the first time and didn’t hold back from sharing her candid reaction online. Posting a video and a few photos on her official X account, she offered a peek into her journey as she navigated one of the capital’s busiest stations like a regular commuter.

In the clip, Stener can be seen walking down the steps at Khan Market station before pausing to flash a cheerful thumbs-up, excited for her travel experience ahead. The post also featured visuals of a train pulling into the platform and another image of her sitting comfortably inside the coach, smiling for the camera.