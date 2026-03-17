Norwegian diplomat travels on Delhi Metro, her honest reaction wins hearts online: ‘Should have done this sooner’

Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, recently experienced Delhi’s Metro system for the first time and didn’t hold back from sharing her candid reaction online. Posting a video and a few photos on her official X account, she offered a peek into her journey as she navigated one of the capital’s busiest stations like a regular commuter.
In the clip, Stener can be seen walking down the steps at Khan Market station before pausing to flash a cheerful thumbs-up, excited for her travel experience ahead. The post also featured visuals of a train pulling into the platform and another image of her sitting comfortably inside the coach, smiling for the camera.
Alongside the pictures and video, she summed up her experience in a caption that read, “Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! Fast, clean & super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again.”
Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! 🚇 Fast, clean & super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again. @OfficialDMRC @DelhiGovDigital @CMODelhi @tourism_delhi #MetroDiaries #PublicTransportWins pic.twitter.com/7aI5cG2qVO
— Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 16, 2026
Her post quickly struck a chord with many social media users, particularly Indians, who expressed pride that a senior diplomat chose to travel using public transport. One user remarked, “A Norwegian saying this about Delhi metro… It’s an honour.” Another wrote, “Happy to know that you enjoyed your ride…Hope my announcements were clear enough too.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one comment reading, “Good to see person like Norway’s Ambassador using Public transport. Truly exemplary.”
A fourth individual commented, “I will try it too the next time I’m in Delhi.” A fifth person shared, “After enduring the traffic jams and pollution of Delhi’s roads, the metro feels like a ‘time machine.’ Fast, comfortable, and completely orderly.”