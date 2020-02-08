Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Decked in sherwani, groom turns up to vote in East Delhi

The men who were decked up in colourful outfits even posed for a photo. The men who were decked up in colourful outfits even posed for a photo.

People from all walks of life queued up at polling stations across Delhi on Saturday even though the voter turnout was grim till the afternoon. However, little did it matter for a groom, who, along with his family members, decked up in traditional attires turned up at a polling booth in East Delhi’s Shakarpur to exercise their franchise.

The unusual sight in Shakarpur created a buzz in the area as Dhananjay, dressed in a sherwani and traditional headgear, and his family members voted before the wedding ceremony at a polling booth in MCD Primary school in Lakshmi Nagar.

Voting underway in Delhi, visuals from a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur. A bridegroom also cast his vote with his family. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KiUvTfhFw6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The pictures, which were shared by news agency ANI, show the groom and his family holding their voter Id’s and waiting at the queue.

The pictures, however, got everyone talking online and were received with mixed reactions. While many claimed that it was merely a publicity stunt, there were quite a few who appreciated the man for fulfilling his responsibility towards the nation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

EC can legit say – Aisa koi aaya nahi toh voting hui hee nahi. https://t.co/OUaVT5B732 — Old_School_Engineer (@a_muglikar) February 8, 2020

Ye log dikhane ke liye taiyar ho jaate h kyaa subah subah 😐🙄🙄 https://t.co/lsPelYndFf — रि:shu 🎭 (@imskjhas) February 8, 2020

No Election is Complete without Bride or Groom coming to vote 😂😂 https://t.co/QmppNMcsvB — Mᴀɴᴀs (@JajaborManas) February 8, 2020

Every election Anywhere in India 🙄 https://t.co/cXsZnOMAkx — Sumit (@_RKSumit) February 8, 2020

Are you a responsible citizen if your kept your wedding date on the day of elections?? https://t.co/j4nfB2YhDO — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) February 8, 2020

Delhi’s oldest voter, 111 years old Kalitara Mandal, who originally came from Bangladesh, also exercised her vote at CR Park. President Ram Nath Kovind, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also voted in the morning.

To ensure safe polling, the Delhi Police has deployed at least 40,000 personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces across Delhi. Apart from this, the Delhi Police have also set up checking drives and flying squads, along with patrolling on boats in the Yamuna.

