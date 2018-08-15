Deleted scenes show Deadpool going back in time to kill baby Hitler; Twitterati amused

Deadpool 2 deleted scenes show the character travelling back in time to kill baby Hitler. (Source: Václav Kouba/YouTube) Deadpool 2 deleted scenes show the character travelling back in time to kill baby Hitler. (Source: Václav Kouba/YouTube)

The sequel of the movie Deadpool has created quite a buzz after one of its controversial deleted scenes was recently released. The movie, that features actor Ryan Reynolds as the ‘Merc with a mouth’ Deadpool, did not disappoint its fans. However, one thing that almost all Marvel fans wait for is the post-credit scenes (for all those who haven’t watched the movie, there are spoilers ahead).

The post-credit scene in the movie where the character goes back in time to fix some things in the past amused the audience. Interestingly, a deleted scene shows him going back further in time to wipe a person, who left a mark in history. And that person is none other than baby Adolf Hitler.

Watch the video here:

However, being the softie he is, the character chooses to not do the deed and instead changes the diaper of the baby.

The deleted scenes have started quite a chatter on Twitter, with many quite amused with the idea. Here are some of the reactions to it:

History classes should get it right. It was Deadpool who killed Hitler when he was a baby🙃🙃🙃 — Edsn_Snchz13 (@octopusi3) August 13, 2018

Deadpool killed hitler :c — Awais. (@Starstruckx_) August 11, 2018

damnnnn.ade deleted post credit baby hitler dlm deadpool haha — Lorenzo Von Matterhorn (@syahmisparta) August 13, 2018

Deadpool and baby Hitler 😂 — shaikha (@mynameShaikha) August 11, 2018

Did MAGAs cry when Deadpool choked out baby Hitler? 🤔 — Honchy Stark (@IronHoncho) August 9, 2018

Do you like this twist? Tell us in the comments section below.

