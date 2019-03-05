Over 4,800 people queue for stem cell test to help 5-yr-old fighting cancer

In a heartwarming gesture, thousands of people in the United Kingdom turned up to sign the stem cell register and donate blood to help a five-year-old fighting blood cancer. Undeterred by heavy showers over 4000 people queued up outside Pitmaston Primary School in Worcester, which hosted a special drive for prospective donors to give a swab sample and donate blood to be considered.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee, who is suffering from T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), needs a transplant within three months of chemotherapy or his chances of survival will “severely diminish”. DKMS, the charity that tests the swabs, said 4,855 people queued for hours in the rain to get tested and see if they were a match to help save Oscar’s life.

Oscar, who is currently in the care of doctors at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, has had 20 blood transfusions and four weeks of chemotherapy, BBC reported.

There are no words to express our heartfelt thanks and love for the thousands of amazing people who have turned up at Pitmaston Primary School this weekend. We have registered 4,855 stem cell donors. The volunteers were incredible ❤️❤️. @OliviaSaxelby @DKMS_uk @worcesternews — Pitmaston Primary (@Pitmastonschool) March 3, 2019

The staff at Pitmaston Primary School, where Oscar studies, joined the campaign to help. Kate Wilcock, headteacher at Pitmaston Primary, said, “We are doing absolutely everything we can to push and find him a stem cell donor, that’s what he really needs.”

After his parents, Olivia Saxelby and Jamie Lee, issued an appeal, locals jumped in to try and help.

Olivia and Jamie, Oscar’s parents came in this morning to say a massive thank you to all of our volunteers and donors. Come on down and join us – together we can do this ❤️ #amazing @head pic.twitter.com/fk2aukLl24 — Pitmaston Primary (@Pitmastonschool) March 3, 2019

“Oscar is a fun, loving, energetic five-year-old boy who deserves to live to the full alongside the other troopers fighting such horrific diseases. Not only does he need to enjoy a normal life a child should live, he now needs someone else to save him,” his mother told The Telegraph.

@Pitmastonschool @HeadWilcock with the news we registered 4,855 people with @DKMS_uk! Thank you everyone who came and everyone who helped #handinhandforoscar 💙 pic.twitter.com/oJUnjfaiFc — Pitmaston PTA (@PitmastonP) March 3, 2019

Leukaemia, a cancer of the blood, can be treated with stem cells which are taken from a donor and put into the patient’s body to replace the diseased blood cells killed during chemotherapy. With the positive response from the drive, his doctors and parents now hope that even though finding a match is normally very difficult, the overwhelming response might give them a better chance of finding one.

What an incredible day today, swabbing 1,817 people! More needed tomorrow – please come! Thank you to everyone the volunteers, people who travelled so far and those promoting the event – come on we can smash records tomorrow @Pitmastonschool @bbchw @luketomhanrahan @worcesternews pic.twitter.com/CRdbuxZEdJ — Mrs. Wilcock (@HeadWilcock) March 2, 2019

Moved by the record turnout, his teacher Sarah Keating told Worcester News that she was amazed by how many people turned up to register on Saturday morning, and then even more people turned up on Sunday.

Phenomenal response to @DKMS_uk @Pitmastonschool campaign to get volunteers & donors to support Oscar around 1000 had already taken the test when I went, 👏 keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/0rGLAJrC7I — Robin Walker MP (@WalkerWorcester) March 2, 2019

“We have had people come from Warwick, Wales, Bath, everywhere. This is an example of how [social media] can spread the word and make a difference,” Wilcock said adding this is an opportunity for “people to save children’s lives, not just Oscars.”