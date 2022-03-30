Unusual guest crashes into pub through window in US. Watch video

Pubs are spots for merrymaking but a Wisconsin bar in the US had unusual guests on March 22. One of the guests did not bother to enter through the door but crashed through the window and the pub owners had to pay the price.

It was a herd of deer that overran the entrance of the pub while one of them ventured to break the windowpane. Photographs of the broken window were shared on Facebook from the pub’s account.

“So…..earlier this afternoon we had an unexpected guest that decided to use our window as the entrance.**We’re still open for business**” read the caption of the photographs.

Later, a video showing the herd jumping over a short wall and overrunning the front area surfaced online. One of the deer is seen jumping, breaking the windowpane and getting inside the pub.

Netizens were left shocked by the incident. While some users said about a similar encounter with the herd, other users were concerned about the deer’s condition.

Before this, in November last year, an injured deer found its way into Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States, and the video of how the animal struggled to find medical care had gone viral. It had hoofed up an escalator and reached the medical centre’s second floor.