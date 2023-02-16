‘Oh Deer’: Deer crashes into classroom by breaking glass window

An elementary school in the US had an odd visitor earlier this week when a deer crashed into a classroom by breaking through its glass window. The deer’s dangerous entry was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the classroom in Alabama.

The CCTV footage shows a deer breaking through the glass. Since the classroom was empty, no one was injured by the deer’s sudden break-in or the shattered glass. The deer is seen curiously inspecting the classroom before moving out.

Evergreen Elementary School shared the CCTV footage on its Facebook page on Tuesday and wrote, “OH DEER!😱 Yes, that’s what we said when we arrived at school this morning! We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school. Below you can see camera clips capture a doe jumping through a window in one of our classrooms. It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave. It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors. Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured. Enjoy the clips of our little friend!”

“That’s insane,” a Facebook user commented. Another user wrote, “Since Evergreen City School, became Evergreen Elementary school in 2002 I have never known anything to happen like this!! YESSSSS THERE have been a few snakes to enter the building, but this just takes the cake!! OMG!!!!”.