Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Deer crashes into a butcher shop and ‘escapes the butcher’. Watch video

The incident took place at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, a city in the US’s Minnesota state.

A wild animal crashing into a butcher shop sounds too ironic to be true. However, this actually happened at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, a city in the US’s Minnesota state.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera, and the video shows a deer running straight into the butcher shop by breaking through its glass door. After crashing into the empty store, the deer seems unnerved as it tries to find its composure. After a few seconds, it tries to leap through a small window before finally leaving through the broken door.

The She Said Butcher Shop, said to be the “first female-owned and operated butcher shop located in North Moorhead”, shared the unusual footage on its Facebook page.

The shop’s owner wrote in a note that it was a “pretty terrifying experience overall” but luckily no one was harmed. She concluded by saying, “I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher. Wow! What a day”.

Commenting on the video, a Facebook user wrote, “This about to go viral 🤣 I hope clean up is easy and am glad no one was hurt. Even the deer appears relatively unscathed. Lucky considering what building it crashed into!”

In July 2021, a similar scene unfolded in a Walmart store in Wisconsin, also in the US, when a deer entered a shopping complex. However, an employee was able to subdue the deer before safely releasing it outdoors.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 16:31 IST
