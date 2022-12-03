‘Deeply disturbing’: Clip shows Chinese authorities drag man out of home for refusing to go to quarantine facility

After widespread protests against strict coronavirus restrictions, China has lifted curbs and has permitted businesses to reopen. Meanwhile, throwing light on the country’s severe measures against Covid-19, a video showing health officials dragging a man out of his home has now surfaced online.

The video shared by CNN on Instagram shows the man on a sofa being forcefully dragged out. The young man tries hard to refuse but two persons, seemingly health officials, clad in PPE kits, pushes him regardless of the man’s cries.

CNN said in the Instagram post that the man was identified as the “close contact” of a Covid-19 patient and allegedly refused to go to a quarantine facility. The CNN report added that the authorities in Hangzhou apologised for the incident later.

A man was dragged out of his home in China after allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine facility. Authorities said they later apologized for “pulling and dragging” him. https://t.co/WiOA9AQSSA pic.twitter.com/TjM68WViLO — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2022

Netizens were agitated over the way the man was treated. A user commented, “This is deeply disturbing.” Another user wrote, “Out of his home!!! Think about it.”

Thousands took to streets protesting against the government’s stringent Covid measures recently. A Reuters report said that the government would permit Covid-infected people under certain conditions to quarantine at home. Pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying illnesses have been included in the list.

Those who come in contact with Covid patients would also be permitted to quarantine at home if home environment meets certain conditions. While several countries try to recover from the impact of Covid pandemic, China reported 34,980 Covid cases on December 1, as per Reuters.