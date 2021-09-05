Watch: Willem Dafoe replacing Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman deepfake goes viral

While Julia Roberts won the Golden Globe Award for her flawless performance in the 1990 romantic-comedy film ‘Pretty Woman’, it seems like netizens have found a new actor for the role — Willem Dafoe. In a hilarious clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Roberts’ face has been replaced by that of Willem Dafoe.

“If Pretty Woman starred Willem Dafoe instead. Good God,” read the caption of the tweet sharing the deepfake clip. Deepfakes are edited media in which a person is replaced by someone else in an existing image or video.

In the clip, which is now being widely circulated online, The Grand Budapest Hotel actor Dafoe is seen singing in a bathtub, in a bathrobe, and also wearing a black dress as Roberts did in the movie. Moreover, the popular dialogues and scenes from the movie have been given a twist with the face swap. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

If PRETTY WOMAN starred Willem Dafoe instead. Good God. pic.twitter.com/GdieGzSKuX — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) September 5, 2021

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to garner attention. “Internet Winner, 2021. I haven’t laughed this hard for months. Thanks. And someone tell Dafoe he’s wanted for the sequel!” read one of the many comments on the video.

Many were quick to spot an opportunity for meme-making and used the famous Dafoe template to share some hilarious ones. However, some disapproved of the swap. “Deepfakes really are terrifying. The future looks bleak,” wrote a user.

Looks so realistic & scary haha — Schmitty (@gingersnap4004) September 5, 2021

I can’t stop watching this! Laughing non stop! Thank you Todd, this wins today! — Flemming Erik Carlson (@FlemmingCarlson) September 5, 2021

Oh god I know right? Would much rather watch this version lol — J-Dollas (@jmj399) September 5, 2021

Thank you for making the world a better place — Seth Nielsen (@SethNielsen6) September 5, 2021

I uh, I can’t stop watching this. But, I’ll probably never see this movie the same way again. — Sean Duschane (@SeanDuschane) September 5, 2021