Somebody used a sticker to rename a Minneapolis park after George Floyd

Someone put up ‘Floyd’ sticker on the sign in place of Todd to honour him. (Source: WCCO/ Twitter) Someone put up ‘Floyd’ sticker on the sign in place of Todd to honour him. (Source: WCCO/ Twitter)

Even as protests continue as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, someone came up with a unique way to pay tribute to George Floyd: they made a sticker to rename a park after him in his hometown of Minneapolis.

The decal sticker covers the “Todd” in the George Todd Park sign in South Minneapolis and replace it with Floyd to make the board read “George Floyd Park”. While similar acts in the past might have resulted in the sticker being taken off soon, authorities have left the sticker untouched for now.

The park is located about 4 km away from the spot where Floyd was killed in police custody, when an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Park officials said that they don’t know who put the sticker on the sign but were impressed that the font matched that of the sign perfectly.

According to CNN, the sticker was put up sometime late in the night on June 13 and was discovered by the cleaning staff next morning.

Although the park board decided to leave the sticker on, a worker removed it on the morning of June 15 by mistake. The Minneapolis park board said there has been no formal request to change the park’s name.

In a similar gesture, an unofficial “George Floyd Avenue” sign has been put up at 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, the intersection where Floyd was arrested on Memorial Day.

