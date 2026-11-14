‘Dear hacker, take down Slack too’: Microsoft outage leaves employees celebrating

A global Microsoft outage that disrupted services in more than 70 countries left corporate employees struggling to access their work tools. But for many office-goers, the disruption brought an unexpected perk: an unplanned break from work.
On November 12, a Microsoft outage lasting over 24 hours affected core cloud services, including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, and Copilot.
However, while Microsoft scrambled to fix the problem, social media was flooded with viral videos and memes showing employees relaxing and enjoying themselves at work.
One viral video showed a woman celebrating the break from her inbox and announcing plans to leave work early because there was nothing left to do that day.
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Another video linked the Microsoft outage to Friday the 13th.
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Memes featuring stills from the popular sitcom The Office also made the rounds. Other showed stills from the classic disco dance performance to the 1978 track ‘Get Off’ by the American disco/funk band Foxy.
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Users shared their reactions to the viral videos. “Not me watching Insta reels cos you know, can’t work rn XD.” Another user said, “Dear Hacker, Please take down teams, slacks, zoom and JIRA too, Regards, Tired Employees.”
A video posted by Ram Adithya Arangi, a stand-up comedian, urged Microsoft to “go easy” on Indian employees, stressing the importance of Indians in the global IT sector. “Now that Outlook is down, it’s a good time to remind all the white people to be nice to Indian people in your tech teams,” he said.
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The outage has impacted different sectors. BBC News reported that over 430 million people and 90 per cent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Microsoft 365 and Copilot. The outage caused immediate real-world disruption across public and private infrastructure.
CNN noted that in the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) had to cancel some procedures and struggled with electronic prescriptions because clinical calendars and records run on Microsoft systems. In Canada, a hospital network declared a ‘Code Grey’ (infrastructure failure).
Microsoft subsequently rolled back the faulty network configuration, reporting “broad recovery and stability” across its services. The company also issued a formal apology, saying, “We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners.”