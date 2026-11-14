‘Dear hacker, take down Slack too’: Microsoft outage leaves employees celebrating

A global Microsoft outage that disrupted services in more than 70 countries left corporate employees struggling to access their work tools. But for many office-goers, the disruption brought an unexpected perk: an unplanned break from work.

On November 12, a Microsoft outage lasting over 24 hours affected core cloud services, including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, and Copilot.

However, while Microsoft scrambled to fix the problem, social media was flooded with viral videos and memes showing employees relaxing and enjoying themselves at work.

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One viral video showed a woman celebrating the break from her inbox and announcing plans to leave work early because there was nothing left to do that day.